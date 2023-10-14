Photos: Governors, journalists among hundreds who graced Stephen Letoo's housewarming party

The event, held at his residence in Enooretet Village, attracted numerous guests from diverse social and political circles who joined in the festivities to commemorate the milestone the renowned political journalist achieved.

Distinguished political figures, including Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and Kisii Governor Simba Arati, graced the celebration, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Not only were prominent political leaders in attendance, but Letoo's colleagues from Citizen TV, such as editorial director Linus Kaikai, Swahili news managing editor Jamila Mohamed, and news reporters Chemutai Goin and Seth Olale, also joined in the revelry, extending their warm wishes and congratulations to their esteemed peer.

To ensure the event was nothing short of spectacular, Letoo went to great lengths to prepare for the celebration.

Photos from Stephen Letoo's homecoming party in Narok County Pulse Live Kenya

Five bulls were ceremoniously slaughtered, underscoring the significance and festivity of the occasion.

Additionally, Letoo meticulously orchestrated the preparations, leaving no stone unturned. Notably, the diligent journalist took proactive measures, including arranging for the construction of roads leading to the venue, for which he even enlisted the help of excavators to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for the attendees.

There was also good deployment of security in the event to ensure that any issues were well handled.

The exuberant celebration not only marked Letoo's remarkable accomplishment but also served as a testament to his influential presence within the Kenyan media landscape.

Below are photos from the event:

