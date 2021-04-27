Guardian Angel &Tanzania’s Goodluck Gozbert Inks new lucrative deal with BoomPlay

In an Exclusive with Pulse Live, Guardian Angel disclosed that BoomPlay have agreed to sponsor one of his Albums as well as that of Goodluck Gozbert.

“We got signed by boomplay and stillaliveproduction for an album project …A whole new album of mine then Goodluck Gozbert will also do his album but it is fully funded by BoomPlay” Guardian told Pulse Live.

Guardian Angel and Tanzania’s Goodluck Gozbert Inks new lucrative deal with BoomPlay & Still Alive Production Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate post on his Instagram account, the Yesu Sio Mwizi hit-maker shared a number of photos from his new deal with BoomPlay and Still Alive Production.

“@boomplaymusicke and @stillaliveproduction signed my brother @goodluckgozbert and I for an album project. We thank God for an opportunity to serve Him with our gifts. Stay tuned for great things coming soon..” wrote Guardian Angel.

On the other hand, an excited Goodluck Gozbert also said that he is happy to have partnered with BoomPlay and Still Alive for his Album Project.

“I am so happy to be signed officially by @boomplaymusicke and @stillaliveproduction along side my brother @guardianangelglobal forthe album project. #GreatMusicAhead.#NewMusic Cc @shirkomedia @amoury_001”

Guardian Angel and Tanzania’s Goodluck Gozbert Inks new lucrative deal with BoomPlay & Still Alive Production Pulse Live Kenya

“Boomplay Music and Still Alive Production are proud to announce the signing of @guardianangelglobal and @goodluckgozbert for album projects. Great music ahead.

@boomplaymusicke” shared Still Alive.