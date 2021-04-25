Guardian Angel visits Kariobangi Outreach children’s home, donates food stuffs & other essentials (Photos)

In a video and photos seen by Pulse Live, Guardian and his team could be seen enjoying a meal with the kids, before donating food stuffs and other essentials to the children home.

In his words, the Yesu Sio Mwizi hit maker mentioned that he was also able to share a sneak peek of his upcoming collaboration with the Malawian singer.

“@wendyharawa is a vibration.... she asked to visit our favorite children's home and share something kidogo with them. We introduced our new tune to them and invited to our video shoot that is going down today. Stay tuned #ANAONA #mrinternational #KingofGospel” Wrote Guardian Angel.

Guardian Angel visits Mathare Children Home, with Malawian singer Wendy Favour Harawa Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Malawian Gospel singer Wendy Favour said; “I am here to do a collabo with Guardian, and God is Love and He say we should Love one another as we love ourselves and that’s the reason we thought as we are spreading his Love, where can we go and Guardian and his Madam said we have a home and so here we are to share the little that we have with you and show love”.

Wendy Favour Harawa landed in the country on Saturday for a studio session with Guardian Angel before accompanying him to Kariobangi Outreach children’s home.

In the recent past, Guardian born Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka has been visiting different children's home with donations as a way of giving back to the society.