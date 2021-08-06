H_art The Band unveils an all star-studded My Jaber Video & its straight fire

On Friday, the Award-winning group that teamed up with Brizy Annechild to create the trendy song #MyJaber released a star-studded video and netizens can’t keep calm.

The My Jaber casts comprises of renowned names in the media and music industry among the them; Citizen TV’s Willis Raburu, TV Girl Betty Kyallo, Nelly Oaks, Kartelo, Boutross, Protisa, Benzema David, Steph Kapela, Tugi Mlamba, Dr. Maxwell Okoth, Dickens Awiti and Jalang’o.

Scenes from the My Jaber Video by H_art The Band Pulse Live Kenya

My Jaber

My Jaber is the lead single off their six-track 3rd studio album ‘SIMPLE MAN’ nicknamed Soundtracks of Our Lives.

The Star-Studded Music video embodies the African theme and culture whilst celebrating the African Woman and her Beauty.

“Nobody knows how to party like an African...” reads a caption the group.

The video was directed by Ivan Odie while the Audio the song was produced by legendary Cedo. The My Jaber audio has already garnered over 1 million views on YouTube.

Video

Simple Man Album

Simple Man Album themed ‘Soundtracks of our lives’ has a total of 6 songs namely; Simple Man, Wait for It Ft Matt Owegi, Every day, Na Bado ft Nyashinski, MyJaber ft Brizy Annechild, and Milele.

According to the group, Simple Man- is a story about love, resilience, following your dreams and life - the never-ending journey.

The Album was officially unveiled to the public on June 4th and can exclusively be found on their website www.harttheband.com and other streaming platforms.

H_art the Band rubber stamped their name in the music industry back in 2014, through their first single Uliza Kiatu. Over time, their music has evolved into anthems that evoke nostalgia, hope and foster a culture of love.

The Award-winning group released their first Album in 2016. In 2019 they unveiled their second studio Album called Made in the Streets and now they have Simple Man.

Scenes from the My Jaber Video by H_art The Band

