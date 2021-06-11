H_art the Band drops their third Studio Album 'Simple Man' & its fire

Simple Man Album themed ‘Soundtracks of our lives’ has a total of 6 songs namely; Simple Man, Wait for It Ft Matt Owegi, Every day, Na Bado ft Nyashinski, MyJaber ft Brizy Annechild, and Milele.

According to the group, Simple Man- is a story about love, resilience, following your dreams and life - the never-ending journey.

The Album was officially unveiled to the public on June 4th and can exclusively be found on their website www.harttheband.com and other streaming platforms.

H_art the Band releases their third Studio Album dubbed 'Simple Man’ Pulse Live Kenya

"We are individually so proud of this album and so excited for the opportunity to sell directly to our fans from our own site.”

“It’s more important now than ever for artists to build independent channels to connect with their fans digitally & directly.” said Mordecai, the band's lead vocalist.

Talking about the new Album Kenchez, who is the band’s vocalist/guitarist said;

"We want to find out who our true fans are and show them our love and appreciation for their support over the years. This means the world to us and we made this album for us as much as it is for you. We all need music that speaks to us & for us." said Kenchez.

Hart the band’s poet and CEO Skoko expressed gratitude towards everyone who made the Simple Man album a success.

Shoekran Sana

"Some of us have the strength to get through by themselves while others need all the help they can get. We hope this album does just that. Big Thanks & Shoekran Sana to all who made this possible. We Hope this album allows you to Live, Love & Dream” noted Skoko.

H_art the Band rubber stamped their name in the music industry back in 2014, through their first single Uliza Kiatu. Over time, their music has evolved into anthems that evoke nostalgia, hope and foster a culture of love.