4 interesting facts about conversationist Dean Schneider who hangs out with lions

Dean Schneider is a Swiss-born animal rights activist, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, widely recognised for his dedication to wildlife conservation.

Born on October 3, 1992, in Zurich, Switzerland, Dean has always been passionate about animals and their well-being.

His journey from a successful financier to a renowned wildlife advocate is nothing short of inspiring.

Dean grew up in Switzerland, where he developed a deep love for animals. Despite his passion, he initially pursued a career in finance and became a successful financial planner.

However, his true calling was always connected to nature and wildlife. In 2017, Dean made a life-changing decision to leave his career and move to South Africa to start a wildlife sanctuary, 'Hakuna Mipaka' (Swahili for 'no limits').

About Dean Schneider's Hakuna Mipaka

Hakuna Mipaka is a sanctuary and wildlife reserve located in South Africa, where Dean and his team provide a safe haven for a variety of wild animals, including lions, zebras, and hyenas.

The sanctuary is not just a place for animals to live; it’s centre for education and conservation, aiming to spread awareness about the importance of wildlife protection.

Notable achievements

Social media influence: Dean has garnered millions of followers on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where he shares his daily life with the animals and educates people about wildlife conservation.

His engaging content has made him a global ambassador for animal rights, his Instagram page currently has over 10 million followers.

Hakuna Mipaka sanctuary: Establishing and successfully running a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa is a significant achievement.

The sanctuary provides a unique blend of conservation and education, promoting a better understanding of wildlife.

Educational initiatives: Dean actively collaborates with schools, organisations, and other conservationists to educate people about the importance of protecting wildlife and the environment.

Public speaking and advocacy: Dean Schneider is a sought-after speaker at various events and conferences, where he advocates for animal rights and environmental conservation.

Surprising facts about Dean Schneider

Finance to wildlife: Many people are surprised to learn that Dean transitioned from a lucrative career in finance to becoming a full-time wildlife conservationist. This drastic career change highlights his deep commitment to his passion. Close bond with lions: Dean has formed incredibly close bonds with the lions at his sanctuary, often seen interacting with them in ways that would be dangerous for most people. His unique relationship with these big cats fascinates and surprises many.

3. Self-funded sanctuary: Initially, Dean funded the establishment of Hakuna Mipaka with his own savings from his finance career. His dedication to his mission is evident in his willingness to invest his resources into wildlife conservation.

4. Global impact: Despite being based in South Africa, Dean's influence and impact are global.