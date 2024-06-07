The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

4 interesting facts about conversationist Dean Schneider who hangs out with lions

Amos Robi

During his recent visit in Kenya, Schneider has visited several parks and was also hosted by the singer Nviiri the Story Teller

South Africa-based animal conservationist Dean Schneider
South Africa-based animal conservationist Dean Schneider
  • Dean Schneider is a Swiss-born animal rights activist and entrepreneur
  • He left his career in finance to establish the wildlife sanctuary 'Hakuna Mipaka' in South Africa
  • Dean has millions of followers on social media and uses his platform to advocate for animal rights and wildlife conservation

Recommended articles

Dean Schneider is a Swiss-born animal rights activist, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, widely recognised for his dedication to wildlife conservation.

Born on October 3, 1992, in Zurich, Switzerland, Dean has always been passionate about animals and their well-being.

His journey from a successful financier to a renowned wildlife advocate is nothing short of inspiring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dean grew up in Switzerland, where he developed a deep love for animals. Despite his passion, he initially pursued a career in finance and became a successful financial planner.

South Africa-based animal conservationist Dean Schneider
South Africa-based animal conservationist Dean Schneider Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 12 animals that are known to eat their babies & mates

However, his true calling was always connected to nature and wildlife. In 2017, Dean made a life-changing decision to leave his career and move to South Africa to start a wildlife sanctuary, 'Hakuna Mipaka' (Swahili for 'no limits').

ADVERTISEMENT

Hakuna Mipaka is a sanctuary and wildlife reserve located in South Africa, where Dean and his team provide a safe haven for a variety of wild animals, including lions, zebras, and hyenas.

The sanctuary is not just a place for animals to live; it’s centre for education and conservation, aiming to spread awareness about the importance of wildlife protection.

Social media influence: Dean has garnered millions of followers on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where he shares his daily life with the animals and educates people about wildlife conservation.

His engaging content has made him a global ambassador for animal rights, his Instagram page currently has over 10 million followers.

ADVERTISEMENT
South Africa-based animal conservationist Dean Schneider
South Africa-based animal conservationist Dean Schneider Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 astonishing lion facts that will blow your mind

Hakuna Mipaka sanctuary: Establishing and successfully running a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa is a significant achievement.

The sanctuary provides a unique blend of conservation and education, promoting a better understanding of wildlife.

Educational initiatives: Dean actively collaborates with schools, organisations, and other conservationists to educate people about the importance of protecting wildlife and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public speaking and advocacy: Dean Schneider is a sought-after speaker at various events and conferences, where he advocates for animal rights and environmental conservation.

South Africa-based animal conservationist Dean Schneider
South Africa-based animal conservationist Dean Schneider Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Finance to wildlife: Many people are surprised to learn that Dean transitioned from a lucrative career in finance to becoming a full-time wildlife conservationist. This drastic career change highlights his deep commitment to his passion.
  2. Close bond with lions: Dean has formed incredibly close bonds with the lions at his sanctuary, often seen interacting with them in ways that would be dangerous for most people. His unique relationship with these big cats fascinates and surprises many.
South Africa-based animal conservationist Dean Schneider
South Africa-based animal conservationist Dean Schneider Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

3. Self-funded sanctuary: Initially, Dean funded the establishment of Hakuna Mipaka with his own savings from his finance career. His dedication to his mission is evident in his willingness to invest his resources into wildlife conservation.

4. Global impact: Despite being based in South Africa, Dean's influence and impact are global.

His message resonates with millions of people worldwide, promoting a greater understanding and appreciation of wildlife.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 interesting facts about conversationist Dean Schneider who hangs out with lions

4 interesting facts about conversationist Dean Schneider who hangs out with lions

Madtraxx on the spot after wife's allegations of domestic abuse [Photos]

Madtraxx on the spot after wife's allegations of domestic abuse [Photos]

Prezzo collapses during launch of 'The Bahati's Empire' graced by Gachagua

Prezzo collapses during launch of 'The Bahati's Empire' graced by Gachagua

Bahati on the spot after Butita unmasks his 'secrets' in front of Riggy G

Bahati on the spot after Butita unmasks his 'secrets' in front of Riggy G

DP Gachagua talks immoral content, drug abuse & govt's stance on the Bahatis' Sh47M show

DP Gachagua talks immoral content, drug abuse & govt's stance on the Bahatis' Sh47M show

MCSK, KAMP axed as KECOBO names organisation to collect musicians' royalties

MCSK, KAMP axed as KECOBO names organisation to collect musicians' royalties

Quiver owner reacts as manager is accused of harassing female staff [Video]

Quiver owner reacts as manager is accused of harassing female staff [Video]

Jackie Matubia finally reveals reason she kicked ex-partner out [Video]

Jackie Matubia finally reveals reason she kicked ex-partner out [Video]

Fans express concern for Actress Star Chebet after mysterious posts

Fans express concern for Actress Star Chebet after mysterious posts

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Jaguar's rural and city houses

Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

A collage of Peter Miracle Baby when he was still a Mugiithi singer ( left) and Miracle Baby in the church being ordained as a pastor (Right)

Timeline of Peter Miracle Baby's path from Gengetone glory to ordained pastor

Actress Foi Wambui

Foi Wambui's chosen nickname for her new sleek ride

Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai

5 Jahmby Koikai mixes with Selector Technix that will cement her legacy