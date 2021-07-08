Hamisa Mobetto’s message to Tanasha Donna as she turns 26

Ms Mobetto took to her Insta-stories to celebrate Tanasha Donna, by sharing her photo with a beautiful caption.

“Happy Birthday Baby T @TanashaDonna Nakupenda sana” reads Hamisa’s message to Ms Donna.

Upon seeing Mobetto’s message, Donna replied “Love you more Hamisa”.

Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate Insta-post Tanasha also put up a caption that says “Twenny Sexy! 🎂⭐️ 🧚🏽‍♀️♋️ Thank you for all the bday wishes so far.. Ya’l make my heart so warm. 💚👩‍🦳@nywelenzuribyjaz”.

Not the First Time

This is not the first time the two Diamond Platnumz’s baby mamas are celebrating each other. The 2021 Mother’s Day witnessed a rare gesture of love after Donna took to her Insta-stories to wish Hamisa Mobetto a Happy Mother’s Day with a Message that reads; “Happy Mother’s Day to you Mama Dylan @HamisaMobetto”.

Ms Mobetto replied with “Happy Mother’s Day Mama Ni”.

The two who have in the past worked together on different projects, excited a section of their fans, who lauded them for their Mother’s Day gesture.

In August 2020, Mama Naseeb Junior (Tanasha) jotted down an appreciation message to Ms Mobetto for styling her and Masauti in their video dubbed Liar.

“The beautiful @hamisamobetto aka Mama Fantasy na Dylan vibing to “LIAR”. She made sure I looked bomb in all the ancient arabic style scenes courtesy of @mobettostyles . Asante sana kwa ku support & contribute to this song. Umependeza sana. 😍❤️😍 #LIARMT (LINK ON BIO)” shared Ms Donna.

Birthday Celebrations

On July 7, 2021, Tanasha held an exquisite Birthday party that was graced by her close friends and fellow celebrities. Moments captured from the party were later shared on social media via Donna’s Insta-stories.

