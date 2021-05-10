Diamond’s Baby Mamas Tanasha and Hamisa Mobetto celebrate each on Mother’s Day

The 2021 Mother’s Day witnessed a rare gesture of Love after Platnumz’s Baby Mamas Ms Mobetto and Ms Donna opted to celebrate each other.

Ms Donna took to her Insta-stories to wish Hamisa Mobetto a Happy Mother’s Day with a Message that reads; “Happy Mother’s Day to you Mama Dylan @HamisaMobetto”.

Upon seeing the message Ms Mobetto replied with “Happy Mother’s Day Mama Ni”.

Tanasha Donna and Hamisa Mobetto Pulse Live Kenya

The two who have in the past worked together on different projects, excited a section of their fans, who lauded them for their Mother’s Day gesture.

In August 2020, Mama Naseeb Junior (Tanasha) jotted down an appreciation message to Ms Mobetto for styling her and Masauti in their video dubbed Liar.

In her post, Donna could not help it but gush over Hamisa’s beauty who was jamming to her song. Liar was Masauti's first song off his EP dubbed 001 EP that is now out on different streaming platforms.

Hamisa Mobetto and Masauti Pulse Live Kenya

“The beautiful @hamisamobetto aka Mama Fantasy na Dylan vibing to “LIAR”. She made sure I looked bomb in all the ancient arabic style scenes courtesy of @mobettostyles . Asante sana kwa ku support & contribute to this song. Umependeza sana. 😍❤️😍 #LIARMT (LINK ON BIO)” shared Ms Donna.

In a separate update, Mobetto also took to her Instagram, to drum support for Tanasha and Masauti’s song among her over 6.6 million followers.