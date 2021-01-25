Singer Diamond Platnumz’s Baby Mama’s Hamisa Mobetto and Zari Hassan have sarcastically reacted to his (Platnumz) much publicized reunion with Tanasha Donna.

A good number of fans reached out to them with information that Ms Donna had landed in Tanzania to see her baby Daddy and they should also do so.

“Zari Tanasha Naye kaleta mtoto, unajiskiaje huko ulipo,” asked a fan.

The mother of five hit back, telling the fan to learn how to mind his business, with a reminder that Diamond has other kids.

“Asante kwa umbea, wacha nijinyonge…learn to mind your business, Mwanaume si ana watoto wengine. Smh!” reads Zari’s response.

Zari Hassan, Tanasha Donna and Hamisa Mobetto

Ms Mobetto was also told by fans that she should be preparing to take her son Dylan to spend time with his father as soon as Tanasha leaves.

However, she chose to borrow, Mama Dangote’s saying that “Ukoo Umejaa” as a perfect response to those pressuring her to take her son to Diamond’s mansion.

“Hamisa lini utapeleka Dylan kwa Babake,” asked @Amina.Moha5437

She replied; “@Amina.Moha5437 Ukoo umejaa Baby”.

Zari Hassan, Tanasha Donna and Hamisa Mobetto

Zari's turn

In November last year, Ms Hassan also took her kids Nillan and Princess Tiffah to meet their father after 2 years of no see.

Asked on whether she was going stay at a Diamond’s home in Mbezi, Mama Tee replied; “weather am gonna stay in a hotel or home, we are just co-parenting, hata nikikaa nyumbani its Okay”.

Zari was received at the Airport by Chibu Dangote who was in the company of a few members of his WCB Wasafi Family.

Diamond Platnumz, Zari Hassan and their Kids Nillan and Tiffah

Hours later, Diamond was spotted swimming with his kids at his home in short videos that were shared by Zari on snapchat.

Tiffah and Nillan had not seen their father for close to 2 and a half years since Zari broke up with Platnumz on 14th Feb 2018.