Kenyan musician Tanasha Donna is in Tanzania for the first time since she broke up with Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond's baby mama is said to have landed in Tanzania at the beginning of the weekend with her son, baby Naseeb.

Tanasha and her son were picked at the airport by one of Diamond's cars with reports indicating that he is the one who flew them out.

Tanasha Donna with her son Naseeb Jnr.

The development seems to indicate friendly relations between the two despite their public fall-out.

Reports indicate that Diamond will be spending some time with his on during Tanasha's visit though there are no indications of whether he will spend time with the "Kalypso" songstress.

Tanasha Donna

While speaking to Tanzania media, the "Sawa" singer stated that she made the trip to shoot a music video with Nandy.

She also indicated that she would "most definitely" be meeting with Hamisa Mobetto.

While speaking about her son, Donna indicated that he is now beginning to speak words though not clearly.