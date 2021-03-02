The divorce between singer Harmonize and his Italian Wife Sarah Michelotti has taken a new twist after Ms Michelotti moved to court demanding an equal share of all the properties they made as a couple.

In an interview with Millard Ayo, Sarah disclosed that she is in the final stages of her divorce with Konde Boy and one of her demands is to have a share of the wealth they created together.

“I decided to leave because Harmonize changed a lot last year starting in March. He used to leave me alone at home and at night he sleeps outside without telling me. He started to disrespect me and the situation became very bad. So I went back to Italy in July 2020 during Corona. I stayed in Italy for two months but he never asked me to come back" said Sarah in part.

Harmonize and Sarah.

Harminize and Kajala

She went on to state that back in October last year, she questioned Harmonize about reports of dating actress Frida Kajala but he denied saying “she is just a friend”.

“Then I heard he was dating Kajala since October 2020 and in November when I came back I asked him and he told me, she is my sister, I can’t date her, she is old and she is just a friend.

So went back to Italy again because he was not serious with me…The day he posted the baby we had already separated…because before that we had fought and I went back to Italy for three months and that’s when he started dating Mama Zuuh. When I came back he told me that baby I have a woman who is pregnant but am not sure if the baby is mine. I told him that when the baby is born we will do a DNA test. After we did the DNA Test, it came out that Harmonize is not the father of the Baby but I was surprised to see him post the baby claiming to be the father” explained Ms Michelotti.

Sarah (Instagram)

Divorce

Sarah added that;

“My divorce process started in December. Am not divorced yet but I hope I will be divorced soon. I don’t have any communication with Harmonize but my lawyer is doing everything because we need to divide all our staff we got as Wife and Husband.

Even if he apologizes we can’t get back together. We blocked each other everywhere we don’t talk, last communication was in December.

He was always a liar, about Kajala and many other issues… I am just disappointed about his behaviors... I have done a lot for him, I left my country, family to be in Tanzania with him that. Am just shocked about what is going on but hongera to the new couple in Town" said Sarah Michelotti.

The DNA Test

Sarah ended her relationship with Harmonize in December last year, barely two years into their marriage. Michelotti pointed out that her hubby was a liar who doesn’t appreciate people who help him.