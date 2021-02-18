Harmonize reveals the main reason for his breakup with Italian Bae Sarah

Singer Harmonize has finally confirmed the main cause of his breakup with wife Sarah Michelotti.

In an recent Radio Interview, Konde Boy mentioned that being in a long distance relationship led him to cheating and siring a child out of wedlock, an act that prompted Sarah to dump him.

"Sarah sio kama nilikuwa simpendi, yeye alisafiri akakaa kama miezi mitatu kwa sababu alikuwa na matatizo ya kifamilia kwao, kwa hiyo nikajikuta nime-date na mwanamke mwingine kutokana na ile love distance" "Yule mwanamke akapata ujauzito na tukasema iwe siri na nilikuwa nahudumia kila kitu, sasa nikasema nitakaa hivi mpaka lini, nikamfuata mke wangu 'Sarah' kumueleza matatizo yaliyotokea kibinaadam lakini ilikuwa mtihani kwake, so tukaishia hapo," explained Harmonize.

The revelations come days after the singer disclosed that he is dating Bongo Movie Actress Frida Kajala.

Kajala is also the baby Mama to Legendary Tanzania Producer P Funk Majani. Together they have a daughter who just completed her O-level studies this year.

Sarah ended her affair with Harmonize back in December last year, after it emerged that he cheated on her and even sired a child out of wedlock.

A frustrated and disappointed Sarah revealed that she has been through a lot with Harmonize but she has decided to end the relationship and walk out of their wedding that is barely two years.

Michelotti pointed out that her hubby was a liar who doesn’t appreciate people who help him.

