Sarah spotted with new Boyfriend months after dumping Harmonize (Photos)

Sarah took to her social media pages to share a photo with her new Bae, before quickly deleting it but guess what screenshots had already been taken. Ms Michelotti’s new man goes by the name Manuelsante Penzara on social media.

New Twist

In March, the divorce between Harmonize and his Italian Wife Sarah Michelotti took a new twist after she moved to court demanding an equal share of all the properties they made as a couple.

Sarah disclosed that she is in the final stages of her divorce with Konde Boy and one of her demands is to have a share of the wealth they created together.

“I decided to leave because Harmonize changed a lot last year starting in March. He used to leave me alone at home and at night he sleeps outside without telling me. He started to disrespect me and the situation became very bad. So I went back to Italy in July 2020 during Corona. I stayed in Italy for two months but he never asked me to come back" said Sarah in part.

Dumped by Sarah

Sarah ended her affair with Harmonize back in December last year, after it emerged that he cheated on her and even sired a child out of wedlock.

A frustrated and disappointed Sarah revealed that she had been through a lot with Harmonize but she has decided to end the relationship and walk out of their marriage that was barely two years.

Michelotti pointed out that her hubby was a liar who doesn’t appreciate people who help him.

