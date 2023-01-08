Harmonize ex-fiancée Frida Kajala gifts daughter new car weeks after break up [Video]

Frida treated her daughter to a surprise where she bought her a new Toyota Crown.

An excited Paula could not hide her joy at receiving the special gift from her mother. Taking to her Instagram to acknowledge the gift, Paula Kajala said she expected gifts but not beautiful as what her mother got her.

“I knew 2023 would be beautiful but I didn’t know it could be this beautiful. There are mothers and there is my mother, I can't imagine my life without you, Thank You Kajala Fridah,” Paula wrote.

2022 saw Frida Kajala and her daughter's love lives end up unsuccessful after they both parted ways with their ex-lovers.

Paula Kajala parted ways with her ex-boyfriend singer Rayvanny on September 2022. Rayvanny whose real name is Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa confirmed during a live performance in Sumbawanga that he has made peace with his heart and parted with Paula.

The Next Level Music President told his fans that he is single, urging his fans to never allow love to confuse them.

“Don’t allow love to confuse you, don’t liken love to food, I made peace with my heart and ended my relationship with Paula,” Rayvanny said.

Frida and Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

Frida Kajala on the other hand ended things with her ex-lover Harmonize over unclear circumstances.