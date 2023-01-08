ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harmonize ex-fiancée Frida Kajala gifts daughter new car weeks after break up [Video]

Amos Robi

The bongo actress gifts her daughter days after she parted ways with ex-fiance Harmonize

Frida and Paula Kajala
Frida and Paula Kajala

Days after parting ways Harmonize Frida Kajala has shifted her love to her daughter Paula Kajala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Frida treated her daughter to a surprise where she bought her a new Toyota Crown.

An excited Paula could not hide her joy at receiving the special gift from her mother. Taking to her Instagram to acknowledge the gift, Paula Kajala said she expected gifts but not beautiful as what her mother got her.

“I knew 2023 would be beautiful but I didn’t know it could be this beautiful. There are mothers and there is my mother, I can't imagine my life without you, Thank You Kajala Fridah,” Paula wrote.

READ: Harmonize introduces new girlfriend after break up with Kajala [Photos]

2022 saw Frida Kajala and her daughter's love lives end up unsuccessful after they both parted ways with their ex-lovers.

Paula Kajala parted ways with her ex-boyfriend singer Rayvanny on September 2022. Rayvanny whose real name is Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa confirmed during a live performance in Sumbawanga that he has made peace with his heart and parted with Paula.

The Next Level Music President told his fans that he is single, urging his fans to never allow love to confuse them.

“Don’t allow love to confuse you, don’t liken love to food, I made peace with my heart and ended my relationship with Paula,” Rayvanny said.

Frida and Paula Kajala
Frida and Paula Kajala Frida and Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Harmonize responds to claims of having an affair with vixen on 'Amelowa' video

Frida Kajala on the other hand ended things with her ex-lover Harmonize over unclear circumstances.

The singer however denied rumours that an affair with a video vixen from one of his songs was the reason for their break up.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Anerlisa Muigai surprised with exquisite pre-birthday party

Anerlisa Muigai surprised with exquisite pre-birthday party

Harmonize ex-fiancée Frida Kajala gifts daughter new car weeks after break up [Video]

Harmonize ex-fiancée Frida Kajala gifts daughter new car weeks after break up [Video]

Tyler Mbaya to take legal action after leaked videos of girlfriend

Tyler Mbaya to take legal action after leaked videos of girlfriend

Edwin Chiloba murder: Police seize car used to dispose body, make more arrests

Edwin Chiloba murder: Police seize car used to dispose body, make more arrests

Lupita Nyong’o's exquisite vacation with boyfriend and family

Lupita Nyong’o's exquisite vacation with boyfriend and family

Justina Syokau explains why she stuck with ex-husband despite openly cheating

Justina Syokau explains why she stuck with ex-husband despite openly cheating

Kenya Methodist University bans dreadlocks, miniskirts and 5 other outfits

Kenya Methodist University bans dreadlocks, miniskirts and 5 other outfits

Julie Gichuru celebrates 49th birthday with 5 great reflections

Julie Gichuru celebrates 49th birthday with 5 great reflections

Eric Omondi's new TV show finally set to premiere [Details]

Eric Omondi's new TV show finally set to premiere [Details]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan radio presenter Alex Mwakideu

Alex Mwakideu closes down 2 business ventures

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga explains source of leaked photos as Tyler Mbaya reacts

Burna Boy kicks fan off stage

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

Diamond, Zuchu bashed after terrible live performance in new year's eve show [Video]