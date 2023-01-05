Harmonize introduces new girlfriend after break up with Kajala [Photos]

The singer on his Instagram shared photos of himself and a Tanzanian artist identified as Feza Kessy with love emojis following the caption, “No mara waa!!”

The new development in Harmonize’s love life left fans surprised by how quickly the singer had moved on given not even a month had gone by since he broke up with Kajala.

After the break up with Kajala Harmonize said he was surprised by the love he was getting from ladies wondering what change he was undergoing.

Harmonize with new girlfriend Pulse Live Kenya

“I'm conflicted on this… Ladies these days love me way too much, is it that I'm getting too rich or am getting too handsome?” he posed.

Harmonize broke up with Kajala in December 2022 over unclear reasons which the two are yet to relay to the public.

The singer denied rumours that an affair with a video vixen from one of his songs was the reason for their break up.

The two first separated in 2021 when Kajala accused Harmonize of seducing her daughter Paula Kajala.

They went for a year without talking until March 2022, when Harmonize began the quest to win her back.

Through a series of posts on social media, he asked for Kajala's forgiveness, stating that he would do anything to have her back.

As if that was not enough, he erected billboards, bought two Range Rovers, and tattooed Kajala's face on his knee.