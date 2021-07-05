Harmonize on the spot over allegations of buying YouTube Views

Konde Boy shocked a section his fans and critics after his new video #Sandakalawe jumped from 400K views to almost 1.5 million views within hours, surprising views garnered by Alikiba, Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu who had released songs before him.

The accusations escalated all the way to Nigerian, after fans started to tagging, Nigerian singer and songwriter Naira Marley alerting him that his Tanzanian friend (Harmonize) was buying fake YouTube views.

Harmonize on the spot over allegations of buying Fake YouTube Views Pulse Live Kenya

In a quick rejoinder, Naira Marley opted to advise his fellow musicians not to buy YouTube views, as the likes and comments on the video will always expose them.

“Stop buying YouTube Views…We can tell by the likes”

I’m not even talking about anybody from Nigeria Oooh. I’m sure nobody in Nigeria will ever” wrote Nigerian Singer Naira Marley.

Across check down by Pulse Live, indicates that Harmonize might have doctored his YouTube views to appear as the most watched artiste among his competitors because the views, the likes, dislikes and comments don’t match at all.

The song Sandakawale currently has over 4.3 million views with 32K likes, 3K Dislikes and 7.9K comments. The views, the comments and likes definitely don’t match. The song is also trending at number 4 in Tanzania and number 13 in Kenya.

On the other hand, Alikiba’s song that was released on June 30th 2021, has garnered over 2.9 Million views, with over 21K comments, 80K likes and 2.8K dislikes. A clear indication that real people have been viewing the song and engaging with it at the same time. The tune is trending at number 5 in Kenya and number 3 in Tanzania.

Diamond Platnumz’s song Kamata that was released on June 29, 2021 has over 3.1 million views, 84K likes, 5.1 dislikes and over 10K comments. The song is trending at number 3 in Kenya and Number 2 in Tanzania.

Zuchu’s video #Nyumbandogo that was dropped on June 1st 2021 has over 2.1Million views, 45K likes, 2.1K dislikes, 4.4K comments and trending at Number 1 in Kenya and Tanzania.

The comparison between the four songs will clearly tell you who has doctored his YouTube views.

