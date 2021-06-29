Set back- Harmonize's new song #Sandakalawe deleted from YouTube

A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that the song was deleted from the streaming over a copyright strike filed by ‘Empire’. The copyright strike states that Konde Boy’s song used unauthorized content from EMPIRE.

The song disappeared on YouTube at a time it was trending at Number #25 with over 650K views,

“Video unavailable

This video contains content from EMPIRE, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds” reads a message from YouTube.

Harmonize's song Sandakalawe pulled down from YouTube over copyright claims

However, a section of fans and critics argued that the star had just hidden the song from YouTube with a mission to draw attention around it.

This is not the first time, Harmonize’s song is being pulled down from YouTube. In November 2019, the song UNO was also pulled down from YouTube after Kenyan Producer Magix Enga filed a copyright strike. At that particular time Enga, argued that Konde Boy he sampled his work without permission.

“Week Imeisha and The song Uno is no longer on YouTube Don’t sample Magix Enga Beats. I repeat, don't! Like I said I’m not going to allow this to happen not in 254” shared Magix Enga.

At that particular time search of the Uno video would give you a message that reads “Video unavailable. This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Magix enga".

Harmonize speaks out for the first time as hit song UNO gets re-uploaded on YouTube

The standoff forced Harmonize’s team to reach out to Enga before the strike was lifted.

In March 2020, Harmonize’s Album AfroEast was also pulled down from YouTube and other streaming platforms over copyright claims.

“Sorry this item/video is not available in Your country due to copyright claims.”

The Album was later re-uploaded on YouTube, minus two Songs; Your Body ft Burna Boy and Malaika ft Morgan Heritage, with a statement that the two songs had copyright issues (They were sampled without permission).

Why Harmonize's new Album AfroEast has been deleted from YouTube YouTube and other streaming platforms

Mejja's song

In the recent past, Musicians have been subjected to setbacks with their songs being deleted from YouTube over copyright claims.

In June, Mejja’s song "Tabia za Wakenya” was also pulled down from YouTube at a time it had accumulated over 2 million views. The song was pulled down after a copyright claim on the video by upcoming artist Bouja Bwuoy.

In a post on his Instagram, the "Siskii" hitmaker vowed to deal with the artist who caused his video to be taken down.

“But I will never give in but I am done being the humble guy, I will deal with this one! I am so frustrated. According to YouTube rules, it doesn’t matter if I am right, I have to wait for two weeks before my video is uploaded.

“You can slow me down but I am not giving in, God above everything,” Mejja said.

The genge artist had also been accused by another upcoming artist called Revina of stealing the same song from him.