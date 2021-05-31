Harmonize throws an exquisite Birthday Party for daughter as she turns 2 (Video)

The party was graced by a good number of friends, family and the Konde Gang crew, who could be seen enjoying themselves to the fullest.

The occasion also saw Konde Boy link up with his Baby Mama Nana Shanteel for the first time in an event involving their daughter.

“LOVE 💘 OF MY LIFE @zuuh_konde (2) ❤ 🎂🎂🎂” shared Harmonize.

Harmonize throws an exquisite Birthday Party for daughter as she turns 2 (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The Introduction

The singer first introduced his daughter to the public on December 3rd, 2020 after years of denying he had sired a kid out of wedlock.

At that particular time, Konde Boy mentioned that he regrets hiding and not being proud of his own daughter for 1 year and 7 months.

He went on to ask for forgiveness for not creating time for his own blood out of fear of breaking his marriage with his now Ex-wife Sarah Michelotti. Harmonize's baby mama is called Nana Shanteel.

Sorry

“I'm sorry…Ukweli Humuweke Yeyote Huru....!!!! Haijalishi Ni Kiasi Gani ..!!! Au Muda Gani. Ila Naamini Kusema Hili litafanya Moyo wangu Uwe Huru Na Nijione MUUNGWANA Mbele Ya Mungu Pamoja Na Wewe Unaesoma ..

!! Pia MUUNGWANA Zaidi Mbele Ya Mtoto wangu Kipenzi My First Love (ZUU) 😭😭😭😭 Nianze Kwa Kusema I'M SO SORRY MY PRINCES🙏🙏 for NOT ever Been PROUD of You 4 ONE YEAR AND 7 MONTHS

😭 Nisamehe Pia kwa kuto kuwa Na Time Hata Ya Kuja Kukuangalia Pale Ulipo Kuwa Unaumwa, kwa Kuhofia Kuvunja Mahusiano Ambayo Nayaheshimu Sana..!” said Harmonize in part.