The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cebbie Koks teases Kenyans anticipating her remarks on Akothee's wedding

Lynet Okumu

Cebbie Koks and Akothee have been at odds since 2020, and it is not clear whether their strained relationship has anything to do with Cebbie's absence from the wedding

Cebbie Koks
Cebbie Koks

Kenyan singer Akothee tied the knot with her Swiss fiancé, Schweizer Omosh, on April 10, in a lavish wedding that was attended by high-profile personalities, including government officials and celebrities.

Recommended articles

However, the absence of Akothee's sister, Cebbie Koks, from the wedding was quite conspicuous, and the media were quick to jump on the story.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday evening, Cebbie told off bloggers who were eagerly waiting for her to comment on her sister's wedding.

Cebbie Koks
Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Nothing can come in between us – Cebbie sets record straight on relationship with Akothee

She used a popular meme to mock the bloggers, stating that she would not allow them to shape their narratives.

"How blogs be waiting for me to say a word so they can reshape to fit their narrative captioning with 'Cebbie Koks breaks silence with a cryptic message' ," She wrote.

Cebbie and Akothee have been at odds since 2020, and it is not clear whether their strained relationship has anything to do with Cebbie's absence from the wedding.

Cebbie Koks
Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

While it's not clear why Cebbie didn't attend the wedding, it is evident from the family pictures and videos shared by Akothee that Cebbie was not present.

Instead, she appeared to have been in Kisumu attending a plus-size women's event a day before the wedding.

She shared her look on TikTok, alongside two friends, and announced that they were at the Imperial Sarova for the fashion event.

"Hi guys we are here for Kisumu plus size fashion. This is Imperial Sarova," Cebbie announced.

Cebbie Koks
Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Akothee’s reaction as Sister Cebbie gets appointed Global Peace Ambassador

Cebbie's absence from Akothee's wedding could be interpreted as a continuation of their beef, which has been going on for a while.

Nevertheless, Cebbie had previously stated that nothing could come between her and her sister, Akothee. Unfortunately, their actions suggest otherwise.

It's worth noting that Akothee also did not attend Cebbie's wedding last year, where she tied the knot with lawyer Steve Ogolla in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

Cebbie Koks
Cebbie Koks Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Akothee cited a strained relationship as the reason for her absence. The sisters' strained relationship has been the subject of speculation in the media, and many have been quick to point fingers at either one of them.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cebbie Koks teases Kenyans anticipating her remarks on Akothee's wedding

Cebbie Koks teases Kenyans anticipating her remarks on Akothee's wedding

Winnie Odinga’s biography: Age, education, career, net worth & spouse

Winnie Odinga’s biography: Age, education, career, net worth & spouse

Bahati, Diana, KRG The Don lead musicians in joining UDA [Video]

Bahati, Diana, KRG The Don lead musicians in joining UDA [Video]

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Billnass breaks into tears after Nandy's Range Rover gift on his birthday [Video]

Billnass breaks into tears after Nandy's Range Rover gift on his birthday [Video]

Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

Singer Lojay has suffered heartbreaks many times

Rema sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Rema sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Winnie Odinga discloses trait that most of her potential suitors lack

Winnie Odinga discloses trait that most of her potential suitors lack

Lady behind unusual coffin advert on TikTok speaks after video sparks outrage

Lady behind unusual coffin advert on TikTok speaks after video sparks outrage

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Akothee's wedding with Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer

Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

Lang'ata Member of Parliament (MP) Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang'o

Jalang’o goes back to school to pursue expensive childhood dream

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt