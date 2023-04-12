Cebbie Koks teases Kenyans anticipating her remarks on Akothee's wedding

However, the absence of Akothee's sister, Cebbie Koks, from the wedding was quite conspicuous, and the media were quick to jump on the story.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday evening, Cebbie told off bloggers who were eagerly waiting for her to comment on her sister's wedding.

She used a popular meme to mock the bloggers, stating that she would not allow them to shape their narratives.

"How blogs be waiting for me to say a word so they can reshape to fit their narrative captioning with 'Cebbie Koks breaks silence with a cryptic message' ," She wrote.

Cebbie and Akothee have been at odds since 2020, and it is not clear whether their strained relationship has anything to do with Cebbie's absence from the wedding.

While it's not clear why Cebbie didn't attend the wedding, it is evident from the family pictures and videos shared by Akothee that Cebbie was not present.

Instead, she appeared to have been in Kisumu attending a plus-size women's event a day before the wedding.

She shared her look on TikTok, alongside two friends, and announced that they were at the Imperial Sarova for the fashion event.

"Hi guys we are here for Kisumu plus size fashion. This is Imperial Sarova," Cebbie announced.

Cebbie's absence from Akothee's wedding could be interpreted as a continuation of their beef, which has been going on for a while.

Nevertheless, Cebbie had previously stated that nothing could come between her and her sister, Akothee. Unfortunately, their actions suggest otherwise.

It's worth noting that Akothee also did not attend Cebbie's wedding last year, where she tied the knot with lawyer Steve Ogolla in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

