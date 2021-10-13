Kenyan sensations Norway-based group Matata, Sol Generation signee Nviiri The Storyteller, and Bensol linked up for their latest project, Unaware. The four-pack extended play (EP) was released on October 8.

The EP spawns the modern Kenyan sound and incorporates Gengetone and pop music. As the artwork suggests, the EP is a celebration of the Kenyan culture, with cover art depicting a Matatu with graffiti all over it. There is also a track on the project titled Matatu, which highlights the Kenyan unique public transport culture.

Other tracks include party anthems like Pombe na Kizungu Mingi, Tulia, as well as the self-titled Unaware.

Production on the EP is contributed by the likes of Wuodomollo Beats, Facundo, Jegede, and Ramoon while mixing and mastering is done by MixedbyChopz. You can stream the new EP on all platforms.

Alikiba-Only One King (Album)

Bongo Flava veteran Alikiba released his highly anticipated album, Only One King, on October 7 and it's worth adding on to your playlist this week. On the 16-song album, Kiba taps the likes of Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Nyashisnki, Patoranking, Sarkodie, his Kings Music records artists Abdukiba, Tommy Flavour, K2ga and more for features.

Production on the album is credited to Yogo Beats, Kenny Guitar, Vanillah Music, Alvin Emil and Aidan Charlie.

Released via Ziiki Media, the album clocked 1 million Boomplay streams in less than a week. After hosting the first listening party in Dar-Salaam on October 6, the singer held another one in Nairobi on October 8 where he invited celebrities like Hassan Joho, Nairboi, Tanasha Donna among others.

Buruklyn Boyz- Location 58

Buruburu Drill rappers seek another hit on their latest record which they call Location 58. The group, made up of Ajay and Mr. Right, raise the flag high for the 58th Street in Buruburu, their hood. The Drill production is credited to Stewszy and Dencho.

The single is currently available on all streaming platforms as we await the official music video. This gem is good enough to add some Drill flavor on your week's playlist. Some quotable lines include: "Nikikumbuka kule nimetoka (Tene)

Ni ma-memories zinaflash

Na-thank mafans wangu wa first

Mahali tumetoka we must give thanks (Lazima)

Na tunaifanya juu ya hii hood

Bboyz tunaappreciate love

Macollabo napiga International

58 58 to the world."

Bien ft Aaron Rimbui-Bald Men Anthem

Sauti Sol's Bien connects with Aaron Rimbui to compose a special song for bald men. Bald Men Anthem finds Bien laying down vocals on a piano production by Aaron.

As the title suggests, Bien, who bears a massive bald as well, tries to point out the superiority of bald men. The single arrived along with visuals directed by Marc.

"Shine your head as a crown

Don't let nobody ever put you down

Everything they do we do it better

You need a bald man to love you better baby," Bien acclaims bald men in the chorus.

Silverstone Bars ft Scar Mkadinali-Kicks

Female rapper Silverstone Bars recruits Wakadinali's spitter Scar Mkadinali on Kicks, a single off her EP Don Bother. The gem is the best in its own league thanks to the superb production by Carrpenter. The colorful video is directed by Ivan Odie.

King Kaka ft Nviiri The Storyteller

Kaka Empire CEO King Kaka released a new tune dubbed Manifest featuring Sol Generation signee Nviiri The Storyteller. The song is a true Testimony from King Kaka who is on his road to recovery.

In 2021 King Kaka was misdiagnosed which led to a serious body reaction. His health deteriorated and eventually he was admitted. He is now on the road to recovery and decided to give a summary of his testimony through this song.

The song was produced by Wuod Omollo while its video was directed by Steve Mugo.

Spice Diana ft Zuchu

Ugandan Songstress Spice Diana has teamed up with WCB's Zuchu for a new tune dubbed Upendo.

The Upendo audio was produced by Mocco Genius.

Otile Brown ft Jovial

Just in Love Music CEO Otile Brown has finally Released the Video to his Hit song #Jeraha featuring Jovial.

The Audio to the song has clocked over 1.7 view within 3 months of being uploaded on YouTube.

The Audio to the track was directed by Vicky Pondis whilethe video was directed by Dolls.

Pulse Live Kenya

The foregoing is an Opinion Article submitted to Pulse Live Kenya for publication as part of the Pulse Contributors initiative.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Should you wish to submit an Article to Pulse, do so via contributors@pulse.co.ke.