The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hope Kid denies fallout with DK Kwenye Beat after 2019 scandal

Fabian Simiyu

Hope Kid says nothing has changed between him and DK even after herpes claims

Hope Kid
Hope Kid

Gospel artist Hope Kid has maintained that he remains close to fellow artist DK, even after a college student accused them of infecting her with herpes in 2019.

Recommended articles

During an interview with Oga Obinna on May 29, Hope Kid reiterated that DK is still his friend, emphasizing that their connection is enduring and that DK is like a lifelong brother to him.

"Let me use an example of two people who walk together. For instance DJ Flash and Willy Tuva, if I want to attack Mzazi, I will bring DJ Flash to the story for it to have some weight," Hope Kid said.

Hope Kid
Hope Kid Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: I lost about Sh5 Million - Hopekid on the aftermath of threesome scandal with Nakuru lady

Hope Kid continued by mentioning that he and DK have shared countless experiences from their time in primary school, establishing a strong and enduring friendship.

Additionally, he revealed that he was DK's first friend when DK moved to Nairobi, underscoring the depth of their relationship.

It is worth noting that both their mothers are aware of the profound bond they have, further validating the strength of their friendship.

DK Kwenye Beat
DK Kwenye Beat Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Hope Kid spoke about the herpes allegations, affirming that the entire story was fabricated.

He also mentioned that Xtian Dela, who had a prior conflict with DK, took advantage of the situation and unleashed everything he had against DK when they were in the media spotlight.

Hope Kid clarified that the lady who made the accusations against them does not exist, and as a result, he never shared her images online.

Hope Kid
Hope Kid Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: HopeKid, DK Kwenye Beat forced to apologize after being exposed for having threesome with Nakuru Lady,infecting her with HPV

Regarding their response to the situation, Hope Kid shared that they chose to let the story go, emphasizing the importance of applying Christian values in such circumstances. He admitted that the entire incident had a significant impact on his life.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mbosso shares his perspective on death & God's presence

Mbosso shares his perspective on death & God's presence

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

How Jua Cali’s parents went against the grain to help him succeed

How Jua Cali’s parents went against the grain to help him succeed

Xtian Dela blasts Mr Seed’s new song in another fiery rant

Xtian Dela blasts Mr Seed’s new song in another fiery rant

Details of Adelle Onyango's new show being filmed abroad

Details of Adelle Onyango's new show being filmed abroad

Abel Mutua leaves daughter in disbelief with new family revelation

Abel Mutua leaves daughter in disbelief with new family revelation

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Thee Pluto files lawsuit against blogger Njambi Fever

Thee Pluto files lawsuit against blogger Njambi Fever

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fantana

Fantana's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth & relationship with Diamond

Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday