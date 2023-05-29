Hope Kid denies fallout with DK Kwenye Beat after 2019 scandal

Gospel artist Hope Kid has maintained that he remains close to fellow artist DK, even after a college student accused them of infecting her with herpes in 2019.
During an interview with Oga Obinna on May 29, Hope Kid reiterated that DK is still his friend, emphasizing that their connection is enduring and that DK is like a lifelong brother to him.
"Let me use an example of two people who walk together. For instance DJ Flash and Willy Tuva, if I want to attack Mzazi, I will bring DJ Flash to the story for it to have some weight," Hope Kid said.
Hope Kid continued by mentioning that he and DK have shared countless experiences from their time in primary school, establishing a strong and enduring friendship.
Additionally, he revealed that he was DK's first friend when DK moved to Nairobi, underscoring the depth of their relationship.
It is worth noting that both their mothers are aware of the profound bond they have, further validating the strength of their friendship.
Hope Kid speaks about the herpes allegation
During the interview, Hope Kid spoke about the herpes allegations, affirming that the entire story was fabricated.
He also mentioned that Xtian Dela, who had a prior conflict with DK, took advantage of the situation and unleashed everything he had against DK when they were in the media spotlight.
Hope Kid clarified that the lady who made the accusations against them does not exist, and as a result, he never shared her images online.
Regarding their response to the situation, Hope Kid shared that they chose to let the story go, emphasizing the importance of applying Christian values in such circumstances. He admitted that the entire incident had a significant impact on his life.
