TV Girl Terry Muikamba has made a comeback to Royal Media Services (RMS) owned Station Hot 96, weeks after calling it quits at Classic 105.

A poster seen by Pulse Live, indicates that Ms Muikamba will be joining Hot 96, a station she has worked for before.

“She is Back” reads the poster welcoming Terry back to Hot 96. In a separate post Ms Muikamba wrote “😜 it's me! #Iambackhome If you know you know!”.

Terry Muikamba

Terry who used to host the Evening Drive alongside Mike Mondo, ended her relationship with Radio Africa Group on December 9, 2020.

“This show will forever have a special place in my heart! It's been exactly 3 years since we started and I leave knowing we did a THING! Thank you for always supporting me and being part of my journey! @mike_mondo I will miss saying “Mike stop it” Thank you Mike and ViVa,” said Terry Muikamba.

The Classic 105 exit came barely a month after she joined KTN to host a show dubbed "Mega Deals Show".

Also Read: Radio presenter Terry Muikamba lands new TV Job (Video)

Terry Muikamba back to K24

Terry Muikamba’s Journey

Before landing at Classic 105 in 2017, Terry used to work for Royal Media Services owned station HOT 96 alongside Willis Raburu, hosting the Mid-morning show.

Although she is making a killing in radio after only a few years, Terry had not seen herself pursuing radio as a career though she had a brief stint in radio at 17. At 18, Terry joined Law school before changing her mind for media and communication.

She joined Homeboyz Academy where she refined her skills in radio and after two years of working she returned to law school but radio came calling once again.