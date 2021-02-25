Singer Kevin Bahati and his wife Diana Marua held an exquisite Birthday Party for their daughter Heaven Bahati upon turning 3 years old.
The invite only party was graced by a few family members and close friends among them; DK Kwenye Beat, P-Unit’s Gabu, Mylee Staceiy, Emmah Lihavi and Kioko.
The happenings at the Birthday were captured and documented in a 26 video minutes video that was later shared on YouTube.
An excited Ms Marua also put up photos from the party, appreciating everybody who made Heaven’s Birthday Party a success.
Heaven Bahati was born on February 14th, 2018 at Karen Hospital.
“My Babies Birthday Party Decor was Heavenly. Created with her Name @HeavenBahati in mind 😍 I told @ANGELICTOUCHEVENTS that I wanted a Princess Themed Decor and she surprised me!!!This Decor was Beyond my expectations and the details was what stood out for me.
@Angelictouchevents you are the best we have in Town. Thank you for creating beautiful memories for us 😭❤️🙏 #HeavenTurns3” shared Diana Marua.
Photos
Video