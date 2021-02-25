Singer Kevin Bahati and his wife Diana Marua held an exquisite Birthday Party for their daughter Heaven Bahati upon turning 3 years old.

The invite only party was graced by a few family members and close friends among them; DK Kwenye Beat, P-Unit’s Gabu, Mylee Staceiy, Emmah Lihavi and Kioko.

The happenings at the Birthday were captured and documented in a 26 video minutes video that was later shared on YouTube.

How Heaven Bahati’s Birthday Party went down

An excited Ms Marua also put up photos from the party, appreciating everybody who made Heaven’s Birthday Party a success.

Heaven Bahati was born on February 14th, 2018 at Karen Hospital.

“My Babies Birthday Party Decor was Heavenly. Created with her Name @HeavenBahati in mind 😍 I told @ANGELICTOUCHEVENTS that I wanted a Princess Themed Decor and she surprised me!!!This Decor was Beyond my expectations and the details was what stood out for me.

@Angelictouchevents you are the best we have in Town. Thank you for creating beautiful memories for us 😭❤️🙏 #HeavenTurns3” shared Diana Marua.

Photos

