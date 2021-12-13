How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

In an interview with Nation, Nonini disclosed that he is being paid ten times more than what he earned in Kenya.

“Kenya is my home and I love it, but as I said, I want to take my brand to another level. Personally, life here (in the US) is not bad. I am able to release my music, do shows and get paid ten times more than what I used to earn in Kenya,” he said.

Rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper is also said that despite being a pioneer in the music industry, he was focusing on leaving his mark and working on a new album.

“Fans should expect a lot this coming year…I have major collaborations lined up for this album. I know many people thought that I will fade out from the industry but I am here to stay,” the musician spoke.

Other than making money from the music performances, Nonini also launched a fashion brand dubbed Mgenge2RU.

He has been selling merchandise such as hoodies, t-shirts and the latest addition; sneakers.

His branded sneakers cost between Sh22,000 and Sh27,000 and are only available by special order.

He added that the shoes are made in Italy and that the apparel is created in Kenya.

According to Nonini, he has invested over sh. 2million in the shoe line and hopes the merchandise gets global recognition.

“The shoes going for Sh24,000 are real international quality wear. They have been produced and endorsed by one of the best Italian shoe companies,” said the rapper.

According to the website, the design is “straight out of basketball archives, this sneaker re-issues the court style according to today's trends.

The mesh upper with leather overlays and suede accents is cut in a mid-rise basket silhouette.