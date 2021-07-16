Huddah Monroe announces the closure of Huddah Cosmetics Until 2022

In an update Ms Monroe said that Huddah Cosmetics will close down for rebranding and will relaunch again in 2022, but most products will not return.

“Can’t wait to rebrand! @Huddahcosmetics will close down for a few months and only Vamp lipstick. Make up remover wipes and a few others will be available le until we relaunch in 2022. So many products will never return. So take advantage of this 50% off sale 30-6 AUG” announced.

Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

The petite business lady launched her lipstick line back in 2016 and have been very successful over the years.

Inspiration

On June 15, while mourning Businessman Chris Kirubi, Monroe disclosed that she was inspired to start her cosmetics business by the tycoon.

“This man used to see me in Business Class, in almost all my travels. In NBO(Nairobi), there’s no first class lounge so y’all sit there in Biz Class lounge waiting for Emirates flight. When he asked what I do for a living I didn’t have an answer. He proceeded to upgrade me to first class.

We had a lengthy talk coz I like to ask and learn from people. And I am happy that he was part of what inspired me to start Huddah Cosmetics,” she wrote.

Huddah Monroe's post Pulse Live Kenya

Clothing and Shoe line

In September 2020, Huddah said that she was looking forward to unveiling her own Clothing and Shoe line that will come branded with her name.

She shared a number of designs of her upcoming shoe line with her over 2.1 million followers, telling them to get ready for brand Huddah.

“First Sample, I hate them, soo uncomfortable, the pink Bottom is not the colour of what I asked for. Urgh! We move...I will keep trying …I love comfort.