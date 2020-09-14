Kenyan socialite Alhuda Njoroge aka Huddah Monroe has for the first time disclosed the amount of money her Onlyfans account has earned her in a few months.

The socialite who is currently in Dubai said that people should not be ashamed of their jobs, adding that very few people will come out to help them when in need.

“Don’t be embarrassed of your hustle! When you are broke very few people will come to rescue you!” said Huddah.

In another post seen by Pulse Live, the Huddah Cosmetics CEO mentioned that she has already withdrawn $45,000 dollars which translates to Sh4.9 Million from the account and she still has about $7,000 left in the account.

“I withdrew over $45, 000 off my onlyfans! Still Got my balance @$7, 000 lol! I thought people left! Swipe up! Let’s go back inn!” she added.

An OnlyFans is a platform were people are charged to access nude photos and even intimacy videos of certain people who own accounts with the platform.

OnlyFans is among few social media sites built exclusively for sharing nudes and people subscribe to certain profiles at a fee in order to have access to its content including nude photos and videos. As for Vera she will be charging a subscription fee of Sh3000 ($30) monthly.

When she joined the Onlyfas site, Huddah said; “I joined only fans. They say it’s a pxxn site. But I wanna use it for my real fans. Somewhere we talk. Connect like real-life friends. Ask me anything, business ideas. Unlocks the thirst on how to win life apart from my nudes …”

Vera Sidika is among Kenyan socialites making money of the site.

