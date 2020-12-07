Former Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohamed has strongly refuted claims that he was set to join K24 TV after Punchline show host Anne Kiguta announced her exit from the station.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Hussein said that the posters that were making rounds on social media should be treated as Fake.

He added that he will personally announce if he will be making a TV comeback, or any other entity he will be working for.

Hussein Mohamed speaks following claims that he was joining K24 after Anne Kiguta’s exit

“Please treat this as fake. You’ll hear it from me soon enough whether or not I’ll be coming back to TV or any other platform. Mafans ninawapenda wo...wote!” he wrote on Twitter.

His words came after unknown individuals created a poster with Hussein Mohamed’s image written ‘Coming Soon’ and had the K24 TV logo on it.

Anne kiguta

The poster started making rounds after Anne Kiguta in a bold statement announced her departure from K24 TV where she has been working as an independent contractor, over what she termed as not being in agreement with the editorial direction her show was being pushed to take.

Anne Kiguta

“Let me begin by thanking you for welcoming me into your homes in my roles as a journalist and anchorwoman. As you know, for the last two years, I have been anchoring the Sunday evening program Punchline on K24. It is with regret that today I announce that I will not be returning to the program.

Owing to a fundamental disagreement on the Editorial process and direction the show was being forced to take. I suspended my services as an independent contractor to the show on 21st November, 2020. My decision was guided by the Code of Conduct contained in the Media Council of Kenya Act, which guides all journalists practicing in Kenya. As a result, I can no longer in good conscience continue to be part of Punchline.

I remain immensely proud of what we achieved and of the crew at K24 that worked incredibly hard each week to bring you the show. I wish them all the best going forward.

Goodbye for now. God bless you and God bless Kenya,” said Anne Kiguta.