Fitness Coach Frankie Justgymit has disclosed that he has no access to his kids with ex-girlfriend and YouTuber Maureen Waititu.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, where he penned down an emotional birthday message to his son Lexi, Frankie said he was hoping his son would get the message that he should always be true to himself and live his dream.

The father of three who went down memory lane, narrating how much joy Lexi brought into his life, said that he will always be there for him, no matter what.

Frankie Justgymit with sons

Frankie further stated that his son should always know his worth, and should always be aware that in life there will always be ups and downs, and only his resilience and strength will see him through.

Here’s what he said;

“To My Son,

When you came into this world, you brought a love so pure I had never before experienced. When you spoke your first word, walked your first steps, I became your biggest fan. With every milestone you reached, I reveled in joy. You taught me the meaning of love -- true, unconditional love.

As you continue to grow, you will live your own life. You will have times of happiness and times of disappointment. You will fall in love, and you will have your heart broken. Life has its ups and downs and is not always fair, but I know your strength and resilience will see you through.

Frankie Justgymit with son Lexi

May you always know your worth and how incredibly precious you are! As your Papa, it is my privilege to impart these important truths to you.

Since I have no access to you, I’ll pass these words on and hope they find you. Be true to yourself always. Live your own dreams. Don't take life so seriously. And, last but certainly not least, Know that I love you and will always be there for you. No matter what, I've got your back. You are my son and always will be. Happy Birthday Lexi.”