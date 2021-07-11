I have not been paid a cent- Jerusalema singer Nomcedo Zikode as she sues Master KG

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Zikode said that she has never received any form of payment despite the song’s global success.

“Thank you to all the fans of #Jerusalema you have made my dreams a reality, with attaining global hit song. My voice and lyrics have transcended globally; but I still wait what is due to me.

I have not been paid a cent by the label for #Jerusalema despite the song’s global success. I have been ridiculed, with efforts to marginalize my contribution.

The continued love and support from the fans of #Jerusalema has been my strength and anchor during difficult time. I, as a female artist, can’t stay silent on this anymore, the matter of now with my lawyers. Stay safe, love you always “ reads Nomcedo Zikode.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Master KG’s Management who featured Nomcedo Zikode in #Jerusalema said that they agreed on a 50/50 sharing of the earning from the song but later Zikode demanded 70%, something that resulted to a standoff.

“We can confirm that during the creation of the song that Mater KG (the main artist) and Nomcedo Zikode (Featured artist) agreed on sharing 50/50 of Master Kgs earnings. The featured artiste’s agreement which reflected on equal split between the two artists was drafted last year November for both parties to sign. Nomcedo through her legal team reviewed the contract and proposed for a higher percentage.

Since then there has been a back and forth engagements. We also confirm that the last communication with Nomcedo’s legal team regarding her negotiation of the contract in question was on the 19th of June 2021”

Adding that no payments have been made to either artist so far because Namcedo is yet to sign the contracts.

The Agreement

“The Agreement Of Jerusalema Is 50/50 Between Me And Nomcebo But Wants 70% and I Must Get 30%