I lost my mind- Kate Actress’s Mother narrates how she felt when her daughter got Pregnant at 19 (Video)

How Did you deal with Kate getting pregnant at 19? Reads the Quiz to Mama Kate.

She replied;“Ghai! I lost my mind, coz it was too bad for me, kuna siku nilienda kungojea gari kwa stage na skirt ilikuwa upside down, actually I think one week later nikaenda na kamisi ikiwa juu na skirt ni ya Red iko ndani.

Saa ile alijua amejulikana akaandika ka Barua, I love you very much, I have gone to think about it, I’m six months pregnant, Ghai!

In fact for me, the biggest problem was not me, we were thinking with her Sister, Baba yake atakuja kutuua, you know fathers think that you actually sat there with the daughter when she was becoming pregnant”

Mama Kate added that; “She must now deal with the consequences; the first thing was she will go back to school. She looked after that Baby, Exclusive breast feeding for 6 months, she was in school but a full time mother”.

Kate Actress with her Mother Pulse Live Kenya

The actress put up the video while wishing her mother a happy Birthday for turning a year older.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing , selfless, loving ,no nonsense ,fun and the most prayerful woman I know .Mum thank you for being the one constant . May God keep you and protect you 🙏” Kate wrote.

In November 2020, the former Mother In-Law actress disclosed that her mother took a loan of Sh400K for her school fees in Uganda and but unfortunately she ended up pregnant within the first 3 months of joining campus.

Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

I got Pregnant within 3 months of joining Campus in Uganda

“After three months in Uganda for Campus, I was pregnant, I think Mathe alikuwa amechoka hata akawish angezaa maandazi akuneywe nayo chai (Laughing). Alikuwa amechukua loan ya Sh400K anipeleke Kampala International University, hata sijabreathe ball…enyewe nilisumbua. Nilikaa kaa huko juu that time hata sikuwa naelewa ball ni nini, I was barely 19…so after kurudi mathe hakukuwa nikamuandikia kibarua hapo kirefu, nikahepa kwa kina beshte yangu but eventually nilirudi home. I broke the news to my mum in a letter… I really disappointed her but she never gave up on her,” said Kate actress.

Kate narrated that things were not easy as she had disappointed her mum who had invested so much in her education.

After 2 years on staying home and taking care of her son, Ms Kamau was again enrolled to campus but she never graduated after the opportunity to act in Mother-In-law presented itself.

Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress Pulse Live Kenya

The mother of two further stated that the arrival of her son, 14 years ago changed a lot in her life because she had to mature up and take care of him fully.

In a separate post, the Award-winning actress shared her heartbreak experience, stating that she cried nonstop from Uganda to Nairobi.

“I cried from Uganda to Nairobi nonstop, one of the passengers innocently asked me whether I had been attacked by bees, my whole face was swollen ...I said allergies and I didn't lie, I have been extremely allergic to emotional BS since” reads a tweet from Kate.