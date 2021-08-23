I was badly Heartbroken- Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija opens up on being dumped

In an interview, Ombija said that currently he is single and not ready to mingle, affirming that he is working on himself to be a better person.

Trevor told Mpasho that he was dumped even after paying bride price back in 2015.

"I was badly heart broken, I am single, not looking. I need to fix myself first. Everybody deserves the best version of the other person.

Don't go into a relationship when you are broken. Right now I will admit it

"I am from a relationship that lasted 10 years. It is one of those relationships that were over, then they are back again

I actually took dowry to her home on December 5,2015, then akaniacha. She said that she needs to find herself," he shared.

He also mentioned that the relationship was on and off and at some point he tried forcing issues thinking they will rekindle their lost Love, but unfortunately things did not work out as expected.

"Nilijaribu kuforce issues for a while! You know when you are dumped and then you try to insist that you can work it out. Ukiachwa achika. I have accepted and am fixing myself."

Asked on whether he asked a refund of the dowry he had paid, Trevor explained; "That's being petty, I left it. But we are still very good friends. Ground haitaki makasiriko. The only thing is don't take your drama to the next relationship,"

He made a declaration that currently he is working on himself and the Gym is his biggest flex.