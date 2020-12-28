I will always respect him – Harmonize’s estranged wife speaks weeks after breakup

Tanzanian singer Harmonize’s Italian wife Sarah Michelotti has said that she will always respect him, despite the fact that they are separated.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Sarah said she was surprised by the things people have been writing and saying about her online, insisting that it is all wrong.

She mentioned that they have their misunderstandings because they are human and she has been with the singer for 4 years and knows the situation better, adding that it is bad if there are people capitalizing on their separation.

Harmonize's wife Sarah

Ms. Michelotti noted that Tanzania is her second home, and she respects all Tanzanians and that everything happens for a reason. She then said that if it was God’s plan that they are together, it will happen, and if it doesn’t, she will still respect Harmonize.

“I am surprised on what is going on about me and harmonize on social media. I wonder why people they are making wrong stories about me and him. As a human there could be misunderstandings between us but I cannot take situations for granted cause I am not cheap as people could think. I stayed in a relationship with him for 4 years and

More and there where no this stories. If there's anyone out there using our misunderstandings for their own benefits, I want them to know that is very wrong. I even had a script to some people from the industry insulting him and is not the first time I guess 😂😂😂.

Tanzania is my second home, I can't hurt anyone since I respect each of you. You are my family and whatever happens, is for a reason maybe was not God's plan, maybe we just need a space for some time or is forever gone, but I will always respect him, please take note🙏 HAPPY HOLIDAYS 🎄👸,” wrote Sarah.