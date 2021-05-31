If we never had a child, don't count me as your Ex- Akothee

The mother of five, mentioned that she only has three Exes namely; Baba Vesha, Baba Oyoo, Baba Ojwang and none of them wants her back.

“If we never had a child, don’t count me as your Ex I am not your Ex I am your Experience We had an Experience STOP. , I have only 3 Exes in my life, Baba Vesha ,Baba Oyoo , Baba Ojwang 🤣🤣🤣 we talk we laugh and it's not breaking news . None of Them want me back. I also want something new and fresh 🤣🤣 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 we are the ones on the photo before 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

Msalimie Jared mukimuona 💃💃💃 @veshashaillan I can't wait to dance on your wedding day 🤣🤣🤣” shared Akothee.

Pulse Live Kenya

Never Afraid

The Abebo singer is never afraid to talk about her life experience's and on many occasions she has made it clear that she is nobody’s role model.

In March 2020, the Akothee Safaris CEO opened upon the painful words the father of her first son told her before leaving.

The singer had joined a conversation were women were sharing most spiteful words men told them before dumping them. For her, it was that the Baby daddy was no longer enjoying intimacy with her, words that made her think she had a problem.

She went on to say that the father of her son added that she already had too many children and no one would want to settle down with her.

Akothee noted that at the time she was nine months pregnant and it is the man who had asked her to have a baby with him, and she was with him in Switzerland with a visa from Holland.

Spiteful Words

“Mine told me ,I am too tight and he doesn't enjoy the intimacy with me 🤔🤔,so I always thought I have a problem 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, secondly I have too many children and no one can marry me! 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️! (remember his child was number 4,he found me with 3 and asked/ begged for number 4) he then told me, He is 50 years and not in a position of falling in love with any woman 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, the pregnancy was already 9 months and I am in Switzerland with an illegal visa from Holland🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, Switzerland was not yet schengen ,🙆‍♂️ I was afraid that if I give birth in Kenya, he will disown us"