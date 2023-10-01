The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

After tears, two strikes, Ilebaye ‘Gen-Z baddie’ emerges winner of BBN All Stars

Dorcas Agambila

‘The Gen-Z Baddie’ Ilebaye Odiniya has been announced the winner of season 8 of the BBN show, tagged All Stars.

Ilebaye emerges winner of the All Stars season. [Instagram/Ilebayeee]
Ilebaye emerges winner of the All Stars season. [Instagram/Ilebayeee]

She was announced winner of the show on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Ilebaye emerged winner after defeating other finalists; Mercy, Ceec, Adekunle, Cross, and Pere.

Recommended articles

As winner of the show, she goes home with N120m and other mouthwatering prizes.

She proved to be a strategic player this season despite facing challenges in forming relationships within the house. However, she managed to navigate those obstacles and garnered a lot of fans - Arisers- after it was perceived that she was being b¥llied by other housemates.

Ilebaye came to limelight after participating in the season 7 edition of the show tagged, Level Up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, history was made when for the first time ever, the show ended with top three female finalists, Illebaye, CeeC and Mercy.

This was after Cross, Pere and Adekunle got evicted respectively from the show.

Illebaye, 22, is also the youngest housemate to ever win the show.

The show officially ended on Sunday after airing for 72 days.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TikToker sets sight on Samidoh's heart, ready to cook her way to love

TikToker sets sight on Samidoh's heart, ready to cook her way to love

Mama Dangote shares the nicknames for Diamond & his son with Tanasha on their birthday

Mama Dangote shares the nicknames for Diamond & his son with Tanasha on their birthday

10 celebrities who have taken up their parents' careers

10 celebrities who have taken up their parents' careers

Why car dealer Nasha Travis finds Trio Mio irresistibly charming

Why car dealer Nasha Travis finds Trio Mio irresistibly charming

After tears, two strikes, Ilebaye ‘Gen-Z baddie’ emerges winner of BBN All Stars

After tears, two strikes, Ilebaye ‘Gen-Z baddie’ emerges winner of BBN All Stars

List: Nyege Nyege rolls out stellar lineup of performers

List: Nyege Nyege rolls out stellar lineup of performers

May you fill Yankees & the 02 - Lynn Ngugi pays tribute to Mkurugenzi after recent fete

May you fill Yankees & the 02 - Lynn Ngugi pays tribute to Mkurugenzi after recent fete

Abel Mutua's daughter tears up in emotional moment watching his sold-out concert [Video]

Abel Mutua's daughter tears up in emotional moment watching his sold-out concert [Video]

Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Bernice Saroni in heartfelt birthday message

Edday Nderitu heaps praises on Bernice Saroni in heartfelt birthday message

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Journalist Jeff Koinange

We tried everything - Jeff Koinange narrates long process to wife’s 1st pregnancy

Prankster Nicki Bigfish

Prankster turned victim - Nicki Bigfish scammed after offering a helping hand

Abena Korkor and Medikal share kiss at Medikal's album listening party

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Papa Shirandula actress Joy Karambu ' Kawira'

'Papa Shirandula' actress Kawira addresses concerns of her whereabouts