Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado

Fabian Simiyu

The 21-year-old became a trending topic on Twitter after attending Tuner Fest in a car worth Sh5.6 million

Kiddo (left) and Thee Pluto
Kiddo (left) and Thee Pluto

Known to many as Kiddo, the young millionaire from Mombasa has been making headlines for cruising around in posh cars, and he doesn't hide the fact that he is rich.

Kiddo attended Tuner Fest, which kicked off on May 7, and he made a signature entry with his Nissan Fuga, which is valued at Sh5.6 million.

Apart from the Fuga, the 21-year-old managed to buy Thee Pluto's Prado TX a month ago, but he refused to disclose the exact price of the vehicle.

Kiddo's Fuga
Kiddo's Fuga Pulse Live Kenya
Kiddo, who claims to have owned only three cars in his lifetime, revealed that he got his first car immediately after Form 4, and it was a Toyota Vitz. He claims it was a present from his parents.

At only 21 years old, people wonder where Kiddo gets all the money to fund his cars and the lavish lifestyle he lives.

During an interview with YouTuber 2mbili, Kiddo simply stated that youths should work hard when asked to provide advice for those aspiring to live a lavish lifestyle like his own.

Thee Pluto and the Prado TX
Thee Pluto and the Prado TX Pulse Live Kenya

During the interview, Kiddo expressed his strong preference for a specific appearance for his cars, which is evident in the modifications he has made.

To begin with, the young millionaire spent Sh650K to customize the car, which involved changing the tires and headlights.

Kiddo exclusively uses the car for running errands in Mombasa and frequently when visiting the beach.

Kiddo speaks in his recent interview with 2mbili
Kiddo speaks in his recent interview with 2mbili Pulse Live Kenya
However, he utilizes the Prado for long journeys, such as traveling between Mombasa and Nairobi.

The 21-year-old proudly displayed bundles of cash in his car, emphasizing that he always keeps money on hand to purchase lunch or dinner whenever he is out running errands.

In conclusion, Kiddo keeps a low profile on social media and rarely shares posts about his lifestyle or possessions online.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
