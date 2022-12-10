My early Christmas gift - Thee Pluto splashes millions to acquire sleek ride [Photos]

Taking to social media, the content creator shared the good news with his fans, revealing that he had just acquired a new Prado TXL.

Thee Pluto shared that his current workload necessitated the purchase of another car to add to his current collection.

“That is the old Pluto and this is the new Pluto…this was acquired because of the workload. Diesel machine. We thank God,” Thee Pluto explained as he shared photos and videos of the new car that is white in colour.

“I had to add an extra unit of diesel asset due to workload🎉 My early Christmas gift. NEW PRADO TXL. All glory to God🙏🏽. My car plug always Mawangi Mercedes,” he added.

His latest acquisition is the third vehicle that the content creator has bought in a span of two years that has seen him emerge as one of the country’s leading content creators.

In November last year, Thee Pluto acquired a Toyota Prado j150 before adding a new Mazda cx5 to his collection nine months later.

“By the grace of God. Another baby on my list. Cx5 2016 model,” he announced at the time.

Thee Pluto celebrating his achievements

Things have been looking good for the young content creator who has been serving his fans the best of his content and raking in the numbers that have also seen his paycheck grow.

Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier this month, his Thee Pluto Show led in the Top Creators’ category in a ranking that was released by YouTube.