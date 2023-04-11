A look at Khaligraph Jones' multi-million car business

Jones explained that he started from humble beginnings, and it wouldn't be right for him to charge other artists now that God has blessed him in his career.

“God has blessed me, I wouldn’t say extort but getting money, especially from up-and-coming artists who are trying to build themselves as well, doesn’t sit well with me because I also started from humble beginnings," said Khaligraph.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Khaligraph, who loves showcasing expensive cars after finding success in the music industry, has changed his approach and explained why he shares pictures of his vehicles on social media.

According to Khaligraph, while he does have a passion for cars, he now posts images of luxury vehicles to advertise his business, and not simply to flaunt his wealth.

“If you asked me five years ago how many cars I got, I would have told you eight or ten but I am no longer on that wavelength. And yes it's true I love cars but people should also know I am into the car business so sometimes the cars I am seen flaunting are meant for business," said Khaligraph.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Khaligraph reveals where he gets his cars

Although Khaligraph rides in expensive cars, he revealed that they are not actually expensive since he purchases them when they are already old and revamps them.

Khaligraph, who boasts two Chryslers in his garage, disclosed to YouTuber 2mbili that he obtained one of them after bidding Sh700,000 at an auction.

He went on to explain that he has connections that enable him to purchase cars whenever he wants to add to his collection.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT