The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

A look at Khaligraph Jones' multi-million car business

Fabian Simiyu

Khaligraph has explained why he posts pictures of his flashy cars on social media, as well as why he sometimes collaborates for free

Khaligraph Jones posing with a Range Rover
Khaligraph Jones posing with a Range Rover

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has revealed why he doesn't charge for collaborations, as well as addressed claims that he loves flaunting his high-end cars.

Recommended articles

Jones explained that he started from humble beginnings, and it wouldn't be right for him to charge other artists now that God has blessed him in his career.

“God has blessed me, I wouldn’t say extort but getting money, especially from up-and-coming artists who are trying to build themselves as well, doesn’t sit well with me because I also started from humble beginnings," said Khaligraph.

Khaligraph Jones
Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians

Khaligraph, who loves showcasing expensive cars after finding success in the music industry, has changed his approach and explained why he shares pictures of his vehicles on social media.

According to Khaligraph, while he does have a passion for cars, he now posts images of luxury vehicles to advertise his business, and not simply to flaunt his wealth.

“If you asked me five years ago how many cars I got, I would have told you eight or ten but I am no longer on that wavelength. And yes it's true I love cars but people should also know I am into the car business so sometimes the cars I am seen flaunting are meant for business," said Khaligraph.

Khaligraph Jones
Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Although Khaligraph rides in expensive cars, he revealed that they are not actually expensive since he purchases them when they are already old and revamps them.

Khaligraph, who boasts two Chryslers in his garage, disclosed to YouTuber 2mbili that he obtained one of them after bidding Sh700,000 at an auction.

He went on to explain that he has connections that enable him to purchase cars whenever he wants to add to his collection.

Khaligraph Jones
Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his Chryslers, the rapper has owned and sold various other cars. He revealed that comedian Dj Shiti once approached him to buy a Range Rover, although he later sold it to purchase a different vehicle.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

The surprising free wedding service offered by WaJesus family

The dressing disaster at Akothee's wedding: Eve Mungai's outfit fail

The dressing disaster at Akothee's wedding: Eve Mungai's outfit fail

Sammy Boy sets record straight about relationship with TikToker Maureen Kings

Sammy Boy sets record straight about relationship with TikToker Maureen Kings

A look at Khaligraph Jones' multi-million car business

A look at Khaligraph Jones' multi-million car business

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Victony was in coma for 4 days after ghastly accident

Victony was in coma for 4 days after ghastly accident

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Adelle Onyango selected for WHO's All Film Festival jury role [Details]

Adelle Onyango selected for WHO's All Film Festival jury role [Details]

Mixed reactions as Tanzanian preacher prays for Diamond [Video]

Mixed reactions as Tanzanian preacher prays for Diamond [Video]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Akothee's wedding with Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer

Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47, reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika sets record straight on marriage to Brown Mauzo amid public doubt