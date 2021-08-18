Insider reveals Ben Kitili's replacement after leaving KTN

Kitili’s final broadcast after 8 years at KTN was visibly emotional for him as he thanked his fans and bosses for the opportunity afforded to him.

"This is my final appearance here on this show after being on this primetime seat for the past eight years. It's my time to take my final bow as a language that Barack Muluka would use, this is my valedictorian show and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the support Over the last eight years. Many thanks for watching as always it is," he said, adding that he was lucky to have a job that he found hard to say goodbye to.

Highly placed sources revealed that Kitili was heading to NTV to take the role of News Editor.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the position, Kitili will be in charge of the NTV newsroom, guiding reporters and anchors as well as helping the station's news coverage.

He had previously worked at NTV before he resigned in 2013 and hosted a show alongside former presenter Lizz Ntonjira.

At KTN, Kitili hosted a political show (Inside Politics) every Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm where he interviewed political leaders from different factions. Additionally, he anchored prime-time news every Tuesday on Newsline.

According to our sources, Sharon Momanyi will be taking over the Newsline bulletin after Kitili’s departure and KTN will be in the market for for new anchors.

KTN's Sharon Momanyi. Pulse Live Kenya

Kitili has worked in Kenyan media for almost a decade, beginning in 2009 when he joined K24.

In 2008, he started working at the Kijabe Street-based station after graduating from Daystar University with a Bachelor's degree in Electronic Media.