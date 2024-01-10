Irish man appeals for help to fly home after being duped by Kenyan girlfriend

The father of three took to TikTok to share his predicament, shedding light on the financial strain he faced during his visit to Kenya.

Patrick had initially travelled to Kenya in November 2023 to meet his Kenyan girlfriend whom he had been interacting with.

However, things took an unforeseen turn as he encountered difficulties in his relationship, culminating in the depletion of all his financial resources and the end of the relationship as well.

In a candid video on TikTok, Patrick opened up about the hardships he faced, stating, “I came here to meet a woman, and things haven't worked out between me and that person. You don't know somebody until all your finances are gone. You spend everything you have, and then that person doesn't want you anymore. Which has led me into this situation now."

Facing the challenge of securing funds for his return air ticket, Patrick bravely announced his decision to seek assistance through a fundraising effort on TikTok.

Expressing the urgency of his situation, Patrick emphasised the financial difficulties he encountered as a white person in Africa.

He stressed the impact on his family, consisting of three young children back in Ireland. He appealed to the TikTok community for both moral support and financial assistance to cover the high costs of his return ticket.

In his plea, Patrick acknowledged the challenges of being in such a situation as a foreigner in Africa.