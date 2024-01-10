The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Irish man appeals for help to fly home after being duped by Kenyan girlfriend

Amos Robi

A disappointed Brady said the woman disappeared after he had exhausted all his money

Irish national Patrick Brady
Irish national Patrick Brady

In an unexpected turn of events, an Irish national Patrick Brady has found himself in a challenging situation where he is seeking funds to assist him in travelling back to his home country.

Recommended articles

The father of three took to TikTok to share his predicament, shedding light on the financial strain he faced during his visit to Kenya.

Patrick had initially travelled to Kenya in November 2023 to meet his Kenyan girlfriend whom he had been interacting with.

However, things took an unforeseen turn as he encountered difficulties in his relationship, culminating in the depletion of all his financial resources and the end of the relationship as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a candid video on TikTok, Patrick opened up about the hardships he faced, stating, “I came here to meet a woman, and things haven't worked out between me and that person. You don't know somebody until all your finances are gone. You spend everything you have, and then that person doesn't want you anymore. Which has led me into this situation now."

Facing the challenge of securing funds for his return air ticket, Patrick bravely announced his decision to seek assistance through a fundraising effort on TikTok.

Expressing the urgency of his situation, Patrick emphasised the financial difficulties he encountered as a white person in Africa.

He stressed the impact on his family, consisting of three young children back in Ireland. He appealed to the TikTok community for both moral support and financial assistance to cover the high costs of his return ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his plea, Patrick acknowledged the challenges of being in such a situation as a foreigner in Africa.

He concluded by expressing his gratitude for any support received, emphasising the importance of returning to his family in Ireland.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Irish man appeals for help to fly home after being duped by Kenyan girlfriend

Irish man appeals for help to fly home after being duped by Kenyan girlfriend

Meet the reality TV star who has swept Eli Mwenda off his feet

Meet the reality TV star who has swept Eli Mwenda off his feet

Family of LGBTQ rights advocate Jaffar Jackson confirms his death & burial dates

Family of LGBTQ rights advocate Jaffar Jackson confirms his death & burial dates

Obinna is still struggling with the fact that I'm married - Kamene Goro reveals

Obinna is still struggling with the fact that I'm married - Kamene Goro reveals

Mumbus, Norah Zawadi pair up for a show as they prep to join high school in a week

Mumbus, Norah Zawadi pair up for a show as they prep to join high school in a week

Larry Madowo's Biography: Age, family, education, media career, awards & girlfriend

Larry Madowo's Biography: Age, family, education, media career, awards & girlfriend

Heartbreak for DJ Pinye as father's passing disrupts future plans for him

Heartbreak for DJ Pinye as father's passing disrupts future plans for him

Nonini recounts incidents that led to the arrest & detention of his politician dad

Nonini recounts incidents that led to the arrest & detention of his politician dad

Lilian Muli sends powerful message to CNN anchor diagnosed with breast cancer

Lilian Muli sends powerful message to CNN anchor diagnosed with breast cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Actress and her alleged new man Michael

Na msituroge - Kate Actress finally breaks silence on alleged romance with Michael

Eve Mungai and Boyfriend Director Trevor

Reason behind Eve Mungai's choice to keep relationship struggles private

Larry Madowo

Larry Madowo's Biography: Age, family, education, media career, awards & girlfriend

Harmonize

Mmezidi jamani - Harmonize embarrasses his bodyguards during live interview [Video]