ADVERTISEMENT
Is Diwali a public holiday in Kenya?

Lynet Okumu

Diwali, often called the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant religious celebrations originating in India.

File image of President William Ruto and Prof. Kithure Kindiki at State House, Nairobi.

While many associate Diwali primarily with Hinduism, it is also celebrated by millions of Sikhs and Jains globally, each of whom attribute unique religious meanings to the occasion.

In recent years, Diwali has garnered increasing interest outside of India, including in Kenya, where questions about the festival and its observance have become common around this time of year.

Diwali is the biggest Hindu festival of the year, where firecrackers are traditionally let off
Diwali is the biggest Hindu festival of the year, where firecrackers are traditionally let off AFP
Diwali is a five-day festival celebrated by millions of people worldwide. The word 'Diwali comes from the Sanskrit terms ‘avali,’ meaning ‘row,’ and ‘deepa,’ meaning ‘clay lamps’ or ‘lights.’ When combined, these terms symbolise “a row of lights.”

Lights are central to the festival’s theme, representing the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

During Diwali, homes, streets, and temples are decorated with rows of clay lamps, candles, and electric lights. People also use sparklers and fireworks to illuminate the night, symbolically fending off spiritual darkness.

Families gather and share festive foods as local temples also provide a space for prayers, ceremonies, and community gatherings.

Diwali does not fall on the same date every year, as its timing is based on the Hindu lunar calendar.

This calendar is determined by the position of the moon, meaning the festival usually takes place in October or November.

Diwali also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year, making it a time of fresh beginnings for many.

In 2024, Diwali will be celebrated on either Thursday, October 31, or Friday, November 1, depending on location and local time zones.

Monday Diwali celebration is not a public holiday - CS Fred Matiangi's Ministry of Interior declares Monday Diwali celebration is not a public holiday - CS Fred Matiangi's Ministry of Interior declares Pulse Live Kenya
Though Kenya has a relatively small Indian-origin population, the impact of this community is significant, with traditions like Diwali becoming more visible and contributing to the nation’s cultural diversity.

In the days leading up to Diwali, many Kenyans start wondering if the festival will be declared a public holiday.

Google Trends data reveals a spike in searches asking, “Is Diwali a public holiday in Kenya?” The curiosity is especially strong in the days leading up to Diwali, as people search for official announcements regarding its status.

The decor from a private clients Diwali celebration in Singapore.Courtesy of Quintessentially
The decor from a private clients Diwali celebration in Singapore.Courtesy of Quintessentially Business Insider USA
Historically, Diwali has not been recognised as a public holiday in Kenya. For instance, in 2022, the Ministry of Interior did not issue any gazette notice declaring Diwali as a holiday, so businesses and offices remained open as usual.

This situation was the same in both 2019 and 2021, where, despite rumours circulating on social media, no official holiday was declared.

The Ministry even had to clarify that a widely circulated gazette notice in previous years was fake, stressing that Diwali was not an officially recognised public holiday.

Kenyan Hindus however, marked the day with enthusiasm, participating in religious rituals and family gatherings, much like their counterparts in India and other parts of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

