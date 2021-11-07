Bahati treats wife Diana Marua to a surprise birthday party [Video]

A surprised Diana was seen walking into a room full of happy guests singing her the birthday song.

The party would continue for most of Saturday evening as her friends and business associates heaped praises on the mother of two.

Diana also had her time to dance and speak to her guests while even receiving gifts from them.

According to those who attended the party, Diana received birthday gifts worth close to Sh1 million.

Among the gifts presented to her was a trip to Mauritius courtesy of Simon and Sarah Kabu of Bonfire Adventures.

Pulse Live Kenya

Other invited guests included Terence Creative and his wife Milly Chebby, DK Kwenye Beat and many other influencers in the Kenyan entertainment scene.

Birthday Wishes

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura was among those who showered lovely praises on Ms Marua during her birthday on Friday with a post on social media.

Ms Obura took to Instagram to celebrate Ms Marua for always being understanding, loving and caring to her daughter Mueni Bahati and anyone around her.