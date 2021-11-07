Kenyan musician Bahati on Saturday treated his wife, Diana Marua, to a surprise birthday party complete with an all-white theme.
Bahati treats wife Diana Marua to a surprise birthday party [Video]
Happy 32nd Diana!
A surprised Diana was seen walking into a room full of happy guests singing her the birthday song.
The party would continue for most of Saturday evening as her friends and business associates heaped praises on the mother of two.
Diana also had her time to dance and speak to her guests while even receiving gifts from them.
According to those who attended the party, Diana received birthday gifts worth close to Sh1 million.
Among the gifts presented to her was a trip to Mauritius courtesy of Simon and Sarah Kabu of Bonfire Adventures.
Other invited guests included Terence Creative and his wife Milly Chebby, DK Kwenye Beat and many other influencers in the Kenyan entertainment scene.
Birthday Wishes
Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura was among those who showered lovely praises on Ms Marua during her birthday on Friday with a post on social media.
Ms Obura took to Instagram to celebrate Ms Marua for always being understanding, loving and caring to her daughter Mueni Bahati and anyone around her.
“Happy birthday Mama Heav @diana_marua . On this day I want you to know that I appreciate you, I love you and I thank God for you. You've been nothing but selfless, understanding, giving, loving and caring not only to @mueni_bahati but to everyone else around you,” read the post in part.
