RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

We asked Kenyans to rate Diana B's debut single, they held nothing back

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

The song had gotten over 400,000 views in its first day of release

We asked Kenyans what they think of Diana B's (Diana Bahati) debut single Hatutaachana and they held nothing back
We asked Kenyans what they think of Diana B's (Diana Bahati) debut single "Hatutaachana" and they held nothing back

Kenyans have kicked up a storm online after Diana Marua, partner to musician Bahati, launched her career in music with a debut single.

Recommended articles

Marua, who has long since been a YouTube content creator, announced that she would now go by the stage name "Diana B" stating that her fans have known her as Diana Bahati and she wanted to keep things simple.

Her inaugural jam Hatutaachana addressed any naysayers who have been waiting for her and Bahati to break up. The two have been together since 2017 and have two children together.

The song is also a remix to a song done by Bahati, Mtaachana Tuu, in which Diana B featured as an actor.

Now calling herself "the African queen of afro rap", she has promised to release one more song before the end of the year.

We asked Kenyans what they think of Diana B's (Diana Bahati) debut single Hatutaachana and they held nothing back
We asked Kenyans what they think of Diana B's (Diana Bahati) debut single "Hatutaachana" and they held nothing back Pulse Live Kenya

Following the premiere of the song, and Marua's career in music, Kenyans shared their opinions and assessments of the content creator's prospects in music.

Pulse Live asked Kenyans to rate the new song and the comments flowed in, hot and fast.

According to Kenyans, Diana B's choice of the rap genre may have been a risk which may not pan out for her budding career.

The only thing Kenyans seemed to agree on was that Dolls - the video director - did an immaculate job with the debut music video.

Others who had watched the EMB Records signee perform live advised her to stick to studio work first, claiming that her performance on stage could not compare to the YouTube video.

One Mary Prosperous stated: "I listened to the song but I can't understand why hates and criticism all over... Have you listened to her original song on YouTube? The song is wow... let alone the live performance... hio alikuwa anabweka (there she was barking)...

"Go Diana go... for now grow first wachana na mambo ya (don't do) live performance kwa sasa (for now)... build yourself first.... Umeskia (Have you heard?) Diana marua," the fan rated.

We asked Kenyans what they think of Diana B's (Diana Bahati) debut single Hatutaachana and they held nothing back
We asked Kenyans what they think of Diana B's (Diana Bahati) debut single "Hatutaachana" and they held nothing back Pulse Live Kenya

Making a Bible reference (Luke 19:14), a number of Kenyans rated Diana B's premier track as subpar.

"Diana ndo ile mawe iliambiwa itaimba tusipo imba (Diana could be the stones we were told would sing if we refused to sing)," one Ann Vianney rated the performer.

One Cindy Aketch rated the song with: "So sweet when the volume is at Zero."

Noting the earning potential of the track, one Nelson Njonjo stated: "She just did her thing and surprisingly she'll earn from it while most of us are out here hating."

Shikoh Simon added: "89K views in 3hrs... I love her courage and confidence, if only women had more of that and less of pulling each other down."

One Elius Mureh reviewed the track stating: "Some talents should just remain hidden especially these sexually transmitted talents. Vera Sidika tried and failed. Diana Marua aka Low budget Cardi B will fail too... I've listened to the song on mute. It's not bad."

See more ratings of Diana B's Hatutaachana below:-

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wizkid named artist of the year by Apple Music

Wizkid named artist of the year by Apple Music

We asked Kenyans to rate Diana B's debut single, they held nothing back

We asked Kenyans to rate Diana B's debut single, they held nothing back

Diana Marua releases her first rap song, unveils new stage name [Video]

Diana Marua releases her first rap song, unveils new stage name [Video]

Bahati, Prince Indah & more to attend Boomplay’s Artistes Forum in Nairobi

Bahati, Prince Indah & more to attend Boomplay’s Artistes Forum in Nairobi

Benzema survives nasty road accident [Photos]

Benzema survives nasty road accident [Photos]

Singer Dela and Dr hubby announce they are expecting their first child [Photos]

Singer Dela and Dr hubby announce they are expecting their first child [Photos]

Rev Lucy Natasha engaged to bae she's been seeing for 1 year [Photos]

Rev Lucy Natasha engaged to bae she's been seeing for 1 year [Photos]

Rick Ross posts teaser about Hamisa Mobetto's birthday after saucy Dubai trip [SCREENSHOT]

Rick Ross posts teaser about Hamisa Mobetto's birthday after saucy Dubai trip [SCREENSHOT]

Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto video, Vera Sidika steps out looking snatched month after giving birth & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto video, Vera Sidika steps out looking snatched month after giving birth & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Trending

Rema goes on a Twitter rant, after DJ Neptune presumably releases his song without his consent

Rema calls out DJ Neptune. (Breed)

Bahati, Prince Indah & more to attend Boomplay’s Artistes Forum in Nairobi

Bahati, Prince Indah & more to attend Boomplay’s Artistes Forum in Nairobi

We asked Kenyans to rate Diana B's debut single, they held nothing back

We asked Kenyans what they think of Diana B's (Diana Bahati) debut single Hatutaachana and they held nothing back