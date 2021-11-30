We asked Kenyans to rate Diana B's debut single, they held nothing back

Marua, who has long since been a YouTube content creator, announced that she would now go by the stage name "Diana B" stating that her fans have known her as Diana Bahati and she wanted to keep things simple.

Her inaugural jam Hatutaachana addressed any naysayers who have been waiting for her and Bahati to break up. The two have been together since 2017 and have two children together.

The song is also a remix to a song done by Bahati, Mtaachana Tuu, in which Diana B featured as an actor.

Now calling herself "the African queen of afro rap", she has promised to release one more song before the end of the year.

Pulse Live Kenya

Following the premiere of the song, and Marua's career in music, Kenyans shared their opinions and assessments of the content creator's prospects in music.

Pulse Live asked Kenyans to rate the new song and the comments flowed in, hot and fast.

According to Kenyans, Diana B's choice of the rap genre may have been a risk which may not pan out for her budding career.

The only thing Kenyans seemed to agree on was that Dolls - the video director - did an immaculate job with the debut music video.

Others who had watched the EMB Records signee perform live advised her to stick to studio work first, claiming that her performance on stage could not compare to the YouTube video.

One Mary Prosperous stated: "I listened to the song but I can't understand why hates and criticism all over... Have you listened to her original song on YouTube? The song is wow... let alone the live performance... hio alikuwa anabweka (there she was barking)...

"Go Diana go... for now grow first wachana na mambo ya (don't do) live performance kwa sasa (for now)... build yourself first.... Umeskia (Have you heard?) Diana marua," the fan rated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Making a Bible reference (Luke 19:14), a number of Kenyans rated Diana B's premier track as subpar.

"Diana ndo ile mawe iliambiwa itaimba tusipo imba (Diana could be the stones we were told would sing if we refused to sing)," one Ann Vianney rated the performer.

One Cindy Aketch rated the song with: "So sweet when the volume is at Zero."

Noting the earning potential of the track, one Nelson Njonjo stated: "She just did her thing and surprisingly she'll earn from it while most of us are out here hating."

Shikoh Simon added: "89K views in 3hrs... I love her courage and confidence, if only women had more of that and less of pulling each other down."

One Elius Mureh reviewed the track stating: "Some talents should just remain hidden especially these sexually transmitted talents. Vera Sidika tried and failed. Diana Marua aka Low budget Cardi B will fail too... I've listened to the song on mute. It's not bad."