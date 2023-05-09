Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lungaho break silence on breakup rumours

The rumours had been circulating on social media for a while, leaving fans of the couple worried and speculating about the state of their relationship.

However, the couple has now set the record straight. Speaking individually to Milele FM, Jackie and Blessing confirmed that they had not broken up and were still together.

Photos captured from Jackie Matubia's expensive baby shower [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie, who is popularly known for her role as Nana in the hit TV show "Zora", said that Kenyans had been mistaking her social media content for subliminal messages about her relationship.

“We are doing well. Is a celebrity not allowed to do TikTok trends? Everyone is doing well,” she said.

Blessing, on his part, also confirmed that they were still together and dismissed the rumours as baseless.

"I don't know where these rumours came from. Invite us to your show and see because you don’t believe Jackie and you don’t believe me. Prepare tea and chicken or else I will not come,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie and Blessing have been dating for a while and have been open about their relationship on social media. They often share photos and videos of themselves together, giving their fans a glimpse into their love life.

Among the triggers that sparked the break up rumours were videos Matubia posted on he social media channels.

In 2022, the celebrity couple was also forced to clarify similar rumours.

Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho Pulse Live Kenya

“I’m just from the gym. I’m even seated here next to her and I just want to go take a shower,” Lungaho responded to media queries at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT