The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

15 times Jackie Matubia nailed fashion perfection

Lynet Okumu

From elegant dinner date dresses to trendy and fun outfits, here are 15 Jackie Matubia's wardrobe choices that stood out!

15 times actress Jackie Matubia nailed fashion perfection
15 times actress Jackie Matubia nailed fashion perfection

Jackie Matubia, widely known as Nana from the popular TV series "Zora", has captivated audiences with her exceptional talent and captivating performances.

Recommended articles

With her journey starting from the beloved high school drama series "Tahidi High", Matubia has solidified her presence on the screens and continues to shine as a versatile actress.

Having graced numerous music videos, the mother of two has showcased her acting skills in various genres and settings, with the recent one being featured in "Salem".

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Nilifanya makosa kushika simu yake - Jacky Matubia hints at possible cause of relationship issues

Her ability to bring characters to life and portray emotions convincingly has garnered her a dedicated fan base.

In addition to her acting skills, Matubia has also displayed her hosting skills as part of the talk show "Chatspost". Alongside her co-hosts Kush Tracey, Noni Gathoni, and Nzola Makosi, Matubia used to engage viewers in thought-provoking discussions.

Beyond her acting prowess, Matubia is also recognized for her impeccable fashion sense. Whether it's a glamorous red carpet event or a casual outing, she effortlessly makes a fashion statement.

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Jackie Matubia shows off body transformation 2 months after weight loss procedure[Photo]

With an eye for style and an understanding of what suits her best, Matubia serves as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.

From elegant dinner date dresses to trendy and fun outfits, Matubia's wardrobe choices are always on point. She effortlessly transitions from a classy office look to a chic ensemble for photoshoot sessions.

Her fashion sense is a reflection of her confidence and versatility, making her a fashion icon in her own right.

She knows how to dress her medium body size and her selection is unique and enviable. Ladies, especially those with medium body size can learn how to dress fashionably or at least borrow one or two tips from Jacky Matubia's style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out these 15 photos of the actress that stand out

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Jackie Matubia pregnancy photoshoot
Jackie Matubia pregnancy photoshoot Actor Blessing 'Madiba' Lughaho proposes to Jackie Matubia [Video] Pulse Live Kenya
Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho Pulse Live Kenya
Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nicah The Queen engaged finally after turning down 12 international suitors

Nicah The Queen engaged finally after turning down 12 international suitors

15 times Jackie Matubia nailed fashion perfection

15 times Jackie Matubia nailed fashion perfection

3 popular slangs from Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story and their meanings

3 popular slangs from Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story and their meanings

Zari being a meme in new season of Young, Famous and African

Zari being a meme in new season of Young, Famous and African

Stephen Kasolo acquires new apartment for family days after wedding

Stephen Kasolo acquires new apartment for family days after wedding

KRG The Don defends his public apology to Dufla

KRG The Don defends his public apology to Dufla

Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of secretly dating

Kagwe Mungai finally reveals girlfriend after months of secretly dating

Harmonize shares photo of new lover, vows to get tattoo of her name

Harmonize shares photo of new lover, vows to get tattoo of her name

Meet AnneStellah Karimi: The infectious queen of 'A Nurse Toto' series

Meet AnneStellah Karimi: The infectious queen of 'A Nurse Toto' series

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Colonel Mustapha

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa

Colonel Mustafa receives Sh600,000 cash

Waihiga Mwaura is a journalist, TV presenter, and media personality who has made a name for himself in the media industry over the years.

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

A collage of singer Sanaipei Tande and Suzzana Owiyo

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos