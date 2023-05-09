15 times Jackie Matubia nailed fashion perfection

With her journey starting from the beloved high school drama series "Tahidi High", Matubia has solidified her presence on the screens and continues to shine as a versatile actress.

Having graced numerous music videos, the mother of two has showcased her acting skills in various genres and settings, with the recent one being featured in "Salem".

Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

Her ability to bring characters to life and portray emotions convincingly has garnered her a dedicated fan base.

In addition to her acting skills, Matubia has also displayed her hosting skills as part of the talk show "Chatspost". Alongside her co-hosts Kush Tracey, Noni Gathoni, and Nzola Makosi, Matubia used to engage viewers in thought-provoking discussions.

Beyond her acting prowess, Matubia is also recognized for her impeccable fashion sense. Whether it's a glamorous red carpet event or a casual outing, she effortlessly makes a fashion statement.

With an eye for style and an understanding of what suits her best, Matubia serves as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.

From elegant dinner date dresses to trendy and fun outfits, Matubia's wardrobe choices are always on point. She effortlessly transitions from a classy office look to a chic ensemble for photoshoot sessions.

Her fashion sense is a reflection of her confidence and versatility, making her a fashion icon in her own right.

She knows how to dress her medium body size and her selection is unique and enviable. Ladies, especially those with medium body size can learn how to dress fashionably or at least borrow one or two tips from Jacky Matubia's style.

Check out these 15 photos of the actress that stand out

Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

Actor Blessing 'Madiba' Lughaho proposes to Jackie Matubia [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho Pulse Live Kenya

