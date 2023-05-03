The sports category has moved to a new website.

Jackie Matubia tight-lipped on alleged break up with Blessing Lung'aho

Fabian Simiyu

Jackie Matubia has chosen to remain tight-lipped regarding the rumors of her breakup with Blessing. Continue reading to discover her response to the breakup speculations

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho
Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

Actress Jackie Matubia has refused to comment on her alleged breakup with fiancé Blessing Lung'aho despite social media platforms exploding with reports that the two are no longer together.

Online investigators escalated the breakup rumors on April 24 when Jackie failed to acknowledge Blessing's birthday. They concluded that all was not well in paradise.

Jackie Matubia has, however, chosen to keep quiet about the whole scenario. She has gone ahead and shared a clip trying to communicate that she is not ready to address the breakup rumors.

Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia
Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia address breakup rumours

"Haya njoo tena kwa mara ya mwisho. Aki staki maswali," Jackie captioned her video.

Jackie also took to her Instagram stories to address the allegations. She seemed like the perfect answer to her critics who have been waiting to hear about her relationship and what is going on between her and Blessing.

"People want you to be unhappy soooo bad... nah, we blessed over here! I pray you all find happiness so that you can stop being so miserable!" Jackie wrote.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho got engaged in 2022, and rumours have always suggested that the two have had issues in their relationship.

Jackie Matubia and fiance Blessing Lung'aho
Jackie Matubia and fiance Blessing Lung'aho Jackie Matubia and fiance Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia reveals greatest fear dating Blessing Lung'aho

Back on August 30, 2022, the two were forced to clarify that they were still together after rumours circulated on social media that they had broken up.

Blessing went as far as saying that he had even arrived at the house and that Jackie was just beside him.

Jackie, on the other hand, claimed that she was surprised after receiving numerous phone calls from concerned friends. She quashed the rumours by telling them that all was well.

The two have one child together, and Matubia had previously expressed her excitement about spending the rest of her life with Blessing after he proposed to her.

Fabian Simiyu
