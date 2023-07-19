The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Matubia's daughter set to visit her dream destination

Lynet Okumu

Jackie Matubia is excited to fulfill her daughter's long-awaited dream with a special trip

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia
Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia couldn't contain her joy as she celebrated her daughter, Zari Wanjiku, turning 8 years old.

Taking to her Instagram stories on July 19, Matubia expressed her love for Zari and prayed for God's guidance and blessings in her life.

The mother of two feels that her daughter is growing up too fast and expressed gratitude for being her mom, saying Zari has been her strength "through all seasons" of life.

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia & her 1st born daughter Zari
Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia & her 1st born daughter Zari Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Jackie Matubia talks separation as she prioritises self-love

The 2022 Pulse Most Influential Actress expressed excitement for the future, promising Zari a special birthday gift - a trip to her dream destination.

"That one child who is with you all the seasons...It’s Wanjiku’s Day! Help me wish my now 8yr old daughter a happy birthday, I love you Zari.. May God keep you and continue directing and blessing your paths I love you, " Jackie wrote.

Matubia revealed that Zari had always dreamt of visiting a specific country.

As a perfect birthday gift, Matubia announced that she would make sure Zari's dream becomes a reality.

"Vacation loading. Finally, mummy is going to take you to the country you've always wanted to go to for the longest," she wrote.

Jackie Matubia & her daughters
Jackie Matubia & her daughters Pulse Live Kenya

Recently, Matubia and her first baby daddy came together to celebrate their daughter Zendaya's graduation.

The 'Salem' series actor shared adorable photos of herself posing next to her ex as they celebrated their daughter's achievement.

Despite past differences, the couple displayed unity and pride as they commended their daughter's success.

Jackie Matubia spending quality time in south Africa in July 2023
Jackie Matubia spending quality time in south Africa in July 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia takes stand against deadbeat parents with bold message

Matubia documented the event on her social media, expressing her joy and acknowledging God's goodness in her life.

In one of the captured moments, Zari could be seen joyfully jumping into her dad's arms and embracing him tightly.

The award-winning actress shared the sweet father-daughter interaction, revealing that Kennedy is Zari's favorite person.

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia
Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

The genuine love and bond between father and daughter were evident, bringing warmth and happiness to the occasion.

Matubia expressed her pride in her daughter's accomplishments, capturing various performances on her Insta stories. She celebrated Zari's talent and highlighted how much joy her daughter brings her.

Matubia acknowledged God's role in their lives and expressed gratitude for the journey they have shared.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
