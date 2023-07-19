Jackie Matubia's daughter set to visit her dream destination

Taking to her Instagram stories on July 19, Matubia expressed her love for Zari and prayed for God's guidance and blessings in her life.

The mother of two feels that her daughter is growing up too fast and expressed gratitude for being her mom, saying Zari has been her strength "through all seasons" of life.

The 2022 Pulse Most Influential Actress expressed excitement for the future, promising Zari a special birthday gift - a trip to her dream destination.

"That one child who is with you all the seasons...It’s Wanjiku’s Day! Help me wish my now 8yr old daughter a happy birthday, I love you Zari.. May God keep you and continue directing and blessing your paths I love you, " Jackie wrote.

Jackie Matubia fulfills daughter's dream

Matubia revealed that Zari had always dreamt of visiting a specific country.

As a perfect birthday gift, Matubia announced that she would make sure Zari's dream becomes a reality.

"Vacation loading. Finally, mummy is going to take you to the country you've always wanted to go to for the longest," she wrote.

Jackie matubia celebrates graduation & co-parenting

Recently, Matubia and her first baby daddy came together to celebrate their daughter Zendaya's graduation.

The 'Salem' series actor shared adorable photos of herself posing next to her ex as they celebrated their daughter's achievement.

Despite past differences, the couple displayed unity and pride as they commended their daughter's success.

Matubia documented the event on her social media, expressing her joy and acknowledging God's goodness in her life.

Jackie Matubia reveals ex-hubby is daughter's favorite person

In one of the captured moments, Zari could be seen joyfully jumping into her dad's arms and embracing him tightly.

The award-winning actress shared the sweet father-daughter interaction, revealing that Kennedy is Zari's favorite person.

The genuine love and bond between father and daughter were evident, bringing warmth and happiness to the occasion.

Jackie Matubia's talented daughter

Matubia expressed her pride in her daughter's accomplishments, capturing various performances on her Insta stories. She celebrated Zari's talent and highlighted how much joy her daughter brings her.