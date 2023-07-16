The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Matubia talks separation as she prioritises self-love

Lynet Okumu

Jackie Matubia talks separation as she embraces self-love & personal growth

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia has recently been embracing self-love and personal growth while on a tour in South Africa.

The mother of two, who has severally hinted a possible breakup with actor Blessing Lung'aho, has made it clear that she is determined to level up in her life.

In a message shared on Instagram on July 15, Matubia revealed her three major steps towards leveling up: isolation, separation, and extreme focus.

"Leveling up takes Isolation, separation and extreme focus," she wrote

READ: Jackie Matubia breaks into tears at Cape Town Airport, brags about baby daddy

While the exact meaning behind her words remains open to interpretation, it is evident that Matubia is prioritizing her personal growth and well-being during this period.

Matubia's message comes shortly after she praised her first baby daddy.

Sharing a photo of herself sitting in a pilot's chair, she expressed that the seat would soon be occupied by her daughter, Zari, while flying with her father.

This statement alludes to a positive relationship between Matubia and her first baby daddy.

"This seat will soon be Zari's seat flying with her daddy," she wrote.

READ: Jackie Matubia calls daughter's father after uncovering startling secret in her diary

Matubia further stirred the speculation by asking her followers if they have baby daddies who are pilots, leaving room for interpretation and curiosity.

"Mko na baby daddys pilots ama you can explain?" she questioned jokingly.

Matubia has not shied away from expressing her thoughts on absent parents and the importance of providing for children.

She criticized those who neglect their responsibilities as parents, stating that she cannot comprehend how someone can have children and live as if they don't exist.

Interestingly, on Father's Day, Matubia seemed to snub Lung'aho by not mentioning him in her social media posts.

READ: Jackie Matubia takes stand against deadbeat parents with bold message

Instead, she posted a picture of herself with her two girls and simply wished her followers a happy Father's Day. This action further fueled rumors of troubles in their relationship.

While Matubia's recent social media activity and messages have left her fans and followers curious about the current status of her relationship, she has not explicitly confirmed or denied the rumors of a breakup.

