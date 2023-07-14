Jackie Matubia breaks into tears at Cape Town Airport, brags about baby daddy

The 'Salem' actor took her followers along for the ride, capturing moments of excitement, emotional reflections, and even some playful banter about her pilot baby daddy.

Jackie Matubia boards first class to Cape Town

Matubia kicked off her trip by flying Kenya Airways First Class, indulging in the luxuries of premium travel.

Pulse Live Kenya

She documented her experience on Instagram, providing glimpses of her comfortable surroundings and impeccable service.

However, it was her visit to the cockpit that truly stirred up excitement among her followers.

Posing with the pilots, The 2022 Pulse Influencer Award winner playfully boasted about her pilot baby daddy, Kennedy Njogu. She teased about future flights with her daughter Zari.

"This seat (co-pilot's) will soon be Zari's seat flying with her daddy. Mko na baby daddies pilots ama you can explain," Jackie jorked.

Pulse Live Kenya

Throughout the flight, Matubia experienced a surge of emotions that left a lasting impact. She openly admitted to shedding tears as she landed in Cape Town, describing the trip as deeply personal.

While she did not explicitly reveal the reason behind her emotions, she said that her close friends are aware of the personal significance this trip holds for her.

"This trip is so personal...when I was landing, I cried a good one. My close friends know how personal this trip is. Work hard and live," she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Matubia's journey of co-parenting

Matubia and Kennedy Njogu have managed to maintain an amicable co-parenting dynamic.

Recently, they proudly attended their daughter Zari's graduation together, an event that marked an important milestone in their child's life.

Matubia shared photos of their lunch date and expressed her heartfelt appreciation for God's goodness in her life.

"Today, my heart is full of God's goodness in my life. My daughter is graduating today to upper school, and honestly, it's been a journey. God, thank you."

Pulse Live Kenya