Jackie Matubia breaks into tears at Cape Town Airport, brags about baby daddy

Lynet Okumu

Jackie Matubia openly admits to shedding tears as she landed in Cape Town, boasts about her pilot baby daddy

Actress Jackie Matubia boards a flight to Cape Town South Africa on July 13, 2023

In a recent adventure-filled holiday, actress Jackie Matubia embarked on a journey to South Africa and shared her experiences through her engaging Instagram stories on july 13.

The 'Salem' actor took her followers along for the ride, capturing moments of excitement, emotional reflections, and even some playful banter about her pilot baby daddy.

Matubia kicked off her trip by flying Kenya Airways First Class, indulging in the luxuries of premium travel.

Actress Jackie Matubia boards a flight to Cape Town South Africa on July 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia takes stand against deadbeat parents with bold message

She documented her experience on Instagram, providing glimpses of her comfortable surroundings and impeccable service.

However, it was her visit to the cockpit that truly stirred up excitement among her followers.

Posing with the pilots, The 2022 Pulse Influencer Award winner playfully boasted about her pilot baby daddy, Kennedy Njogu. She teased about future flights with her daughter Zari.

"This seat (co-pilot's) will soon be Zari's seat flying with her daddy. Mko na baby daddies pilots ama you can explain," Jackie jorked.

Screenshot of Jackie Matubia's Instagram post on July 13 Pulse Live Kenya

Throughout the flight, Matubia experienced a surge of emotions that left a lasting impact. She openly admitted to shedding tears as she landed in Cape Town, describing the trip as deeply personal.

While she did not explicitly reveal the reason behind her emotions, she said that her close friends are aware of the personal significance this trip holds for her.

"This trip is so personal...when I was landing, I cried a good one. My close friends know how personal this trip is. Work hard and live," she wrote.

Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia calls daughter's father after uncovering startling secret in her diary

Matubia and Kennedy Njogu have managed to maintain an amicable co-parenting dynamic.

Recently, they proudly attended their daughter Zari's graduation together, an event that marked an important milestone in their child's life.

Matubia shared photos of their lunch date and expressed her heartfelt appreciation for God's goodness in her life.

"Today, my heart is full of God's goodness in my life. My daughter is graduating today to upper school, and honestly, it's been a journey. God, thank you."

Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia: I'll give details when the time is right

Jackie Matubia got engaged to actor Blessing Lung'aho in April 2022. However, there have been speculations that their relationship has hit rock bottom. Neither of them have come out to clear the rumours.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
