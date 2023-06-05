Jackie Matubia reveals Baby D's face after 1 year

On June 3, Jackie extended birthday wishes to her daughter, Zendaya Nyambura, while also hinting at an upcoming vacation.

"No better way to celebrate Baby D’s birthday and no other people in this world to celebrate with than my family. Baby D’s face reveal loading," Jackie wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

On June 5, Jackie took to her YouTube channel to introduce Baby D's photos, revealing that they were captured when the baby was two weeks old.

By keeping her baby's face hidden from the public, Jackie has joined the ranks of many celebrities who take their time before unveiling their children's faces to the world.

Diana Marua and Kevin Bahati are also among those who have not yet revealed the face of their baby, despite numerous photos of the child circulating on the internet.

Fans have eagerly awaited the opportunity to catch a glimpse of her, but it remains elusive.

Social media reactions

its.yb.gram Lakini hakuna kitu tamu kama hio usingizi ya locker... Hadi nyinyi si mmeona hapo amelala na ni kama hataki kuamshwa?

lut_tah Matubia alikuwa anadate nani? Trying to remember the guys name imekataa, thought jina itakuwa yake, azin surnaame.

joylynne_kambakiddo If the internet is happy. I'm also happy. You-all should stop hating. This baby is cute fr.

roseoruko21 I don't know why am laughing and Ave not yet given birth but aiiih, anyway the Internet is happy.

its_nurse_hollet Hawa maclout chasers one of the finest days we'll think they're chasing the clout kumbe ni mashida zinawaua.

missi_.k Hopefully she will grow up and look like the name coz nowadays people who should be called Mumbi wanaitwa Beyoncé.

mr.ferroh This are the kind of babies we want in Kenya I mean not in Kenya but Ukambani, wait Jackie Matubia is a Kamba lady or Luo anyway ok.

