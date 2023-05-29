The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jackie Matubia: I'll give details when the time is right

Lynet Okumu

Jackie Matubia finally speaks about her relationship, says she will give more details in due time

Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia

Former Zora actress Jackie Matubia recently addressed rumors about her love life, assuring her followers that she will share the details when the time is right.

Recommended articles

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Jackie expressed her intention to discuss the matter once and for all, just as she did when she first introduced it to her audience.

"Let me tell you, the same way i introduced is the same way i will inform you of how it is supposed to go down or how it is. I know you deserve all those answers. I am preparing a table for you to decide.

"With so much love, when the time is right... i shall set for you a table ," Jackie stated, emphasizing her commitment to being open with her fans.

ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nilifanya makosa kushika simu yake - Jacky Matubia hints at possible cause of relationship issues

She also highlighted that this year and month were dedicated to self-love for her. Jackie acknowledged the love she receives from her friends and family but realized the importance of self-care.

She emphasized that this self-love movement goes beyond physical appearance and involves introspection and evaluating her life.

"I have realized a love so much on my friends, and my family nd i have nothing to pour for myself, and people really take advantage of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a self love movement... Its not eve about physical, its about having a meeting with myself and evaluating my life, she said.

Jackie Matubia
Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

While many may perceive Jackie as okay, she admitted that it can be challenging, particularly because she is a celebrity.

Being in the public eye means facing scrutiny and judgment from others, adding to the difficulties she may already be experiencing.

"It's tough to be Jackie Matubia. I might be going the same thing as you but now me i go through it in public eye... Everyone has something to say about my life," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging the patience and support of her fans, Jackie assured them that she has exciting things planned for the future.

Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

She teased upcoming surprises, including the long-awaited reveal of her second daughter's face, an event eagerly anticipated by her followers.

The rumors surrounding Jackie's relationship with Blessing Lung'aho, her partner of two years, have caused speculation among fans.

Speculation began when Jackie started deleting photos of them together on social media and when they stopped creating content together on her YouTube channel. These actions sparked concerns about the status of their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Matubia and fiance Blessing Lung'aho
Jackie Matubia and fiance Blessing Lung'aho Jackie Matubia and fiance Blessing Lung'aho Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia tight-lipped on alleged break up with Blessing Lung'aho

Jackie and Blessing have been open about their relationship on social media, frequently sharing photos and videos that offer glimpses into their love life.

However, this is not the first time their relationship has faced scrutiny. In 2022, they had to address break-up rumors, clarifying that all was well in their household.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hope Kid denies fallout with DK Kwenye Beat after herpes allegations

Hope Kid denies fallout with DK Kwenye Beat after herpes allegations

Jackie Matubia: I'll give details when the time is right

Jackie Matubia: I'll give details when the time is right

Top 10 most-popular songs among Kenyan Gen Zs - Spotify

Top 10 most-popular songs among Kenyan Gen Zs - Spotify

Akothee shares photos of her honeymoon in Santorini, Greece

Akothee shares photos of her honeymoon in Santorini, Greece

Paula Kajala gifts herself multi-million Toyota Vanguard

Paula Kajala gifts herself multi-million Toyota Vanguard

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Keranta's conservative spending leaves Flaqo disappointed

Keranta's conservative spending leaves Flaqo disappointed

I love everything about you - Pritty Vishy unveils new lover [Photos]

I love everything about you - Pritty Vishy unveils new lover [Photos]

TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fantana

Fantana's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth & relationship with Diamond

Linda Oguttu [Photo: Mozzart Sport]

Linda Oguttu responds to reports of working in mjengo

Linda Oguttu

Linda Oguttu's Biography: Age, career, husband & net worth

Chris Brown staring at his phone

Chris Brown shares Jalang'o & Jeff Koinange meme with his fans [Screenshots & Video]