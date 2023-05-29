Jackie Matubia: I'll give details when the time is right

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Jackie expressed her intention to discuss the matter once and for all, just as she did when she first introduced it to her audience.

"Let me tell you, the same way i introduced is the same way i will inform you of how it is supposed to go down or how it is. I know you deserve all those answers. I am preparing a table for you to decide.

"With so much love, when the time is right... i shall set for you a table ," Jackie stated, emphasizing her commitment to being open with her fans.

She also highlighted that this year and month were dedicated to self-love for her. Jackie acknowledged the love she receives from her friends and family but realized the importance of self-care.

She emphasized that this self-love movement goes beyond physical appearance and involves introspection and evaluating her life.

"I have realized a love so much on my friends, and my family nd i have nothing to pour for myself, and people really take advantage of that.

"This is a self love movement... Its not eve about physical, its about having a meeting with myself and evaluating my life, she said.

While many may perceive Jackie as okay, she admitted that it can be challenging, particularly because she is a celebrity.

Being in the public eye means facing scrutiny and judgment from others, adding to the difficulties she may already be experiencing.

"It's tough to be Jackie Matubia. I might be going the same thing as you but now me i go through it in public eye... Everyone has something to say about my life," she said.

Acknowledging the patience and support of her fans, Jackie assured them that she has exciting things planned for the future.

She teased upcoming surprises, including the long-awaited reveal of her second daughter's face, an event eagerly anticipated by her followers.

The rumors surrounding Jackie's relationship with Blessing Lung'aho, her partner of two years, have caused speculation among fans.

Speculation began when Jackie started deleting photos of them together on social media and when they stopped creating content together on her YouTube channel. These actions sparked concerns about the status of their relationship.

Jackie and Blessing have been open about their relationship on social media, frequently sharing photos and videos that offer glimpses into their love life.